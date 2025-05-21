These 3 Teams Should Trade For Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Trevor Etienne could be available for trade. All signs point to new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen being disinterested in retaining his services. Etienne is scheduled to enter a contract year in 2025 after the previous regime exercised his fifth-year option.

The 2024 season was a career-worst for Etienne. The former Clemson standout rushed for 558 yards and 3.7 yards per carry. Tank Bigsby replaced Etienne as the primary ball-carrier, rushing for a team-high 766 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Jaguars also selected two running backs during the 2025 NFL Draft, landing Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. Tuten, a fourth-round pick, ran a blazing-fast 4.32 and especially feels like a complement to Bigsby's between-the-tackles approach. With Etienne in limbo, we've identified three potential landing spots via trade.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings fielded a below-average rushing attack last season. They finished 20th in that department, averaging 109.1 ground yards per game. As they transition from veteran Sam Darnold to the inexperienced J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, head coach Kevin O'Connell will want his run game to take some pressure off what's essentially a rookie QB.

An aging Aaron Jones remains in the lead back role. Former San Francisco 49ers ball-carrier Jordan Mason joined via trade and will search for more opportunities. The Vikings didn't draft a running back. There's room for competition here, and Etienne would add a pass-catching layer to the offense that's currently lacking from the backfield.

Denver Broncos

Rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey projects as the starting running back in Sean Payton's backfield this season. The Denver Broncos invested a top-60 selection in Harvey, showcasing terrific faith in his abilities. It could pay major dividends, but relying on a rookie starter always comes with some inherent risk.

Sophomore fifth-rounder Audric Estime is the change-of-pace option on the roster as the short-yardage back. This room would benefit from having more experience, especially since Bo Nix is a sophomore quarterback. That's a lot of inexperience in the backfield. Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie shouldn't be guaranteed to make the roster either. Harvey, Etienne, and Estime would form a stellar three-man rotation.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens finished first in the league in rushing last season, averaging 187.6 yards per game. That number was obviously a result of having Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, the most dynamic duo, at their disposal. Henry signed an extension this offseason, so there's every reason to believe the Ravens' run game will be incredibly dangerous again in 2025.