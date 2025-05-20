Bills 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Buffalo Bills made nine selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Brandon Beane heavily emphasized the defense, focusing his opening five picks on Sean McDermott's side of the ball. It’s all about defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 30): Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Bills allowed the Chiefs to score 32 points in their AFC Championship Game defeat. Maxwell Hairston was drafted to improve the secondary, and he'll step right into the starting lineup opposite Christian Benford. Hairston is a dynamic and explosive athlete with rare instincts and playmaking ball skills.

Round 2 (No. 41): T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

McDermott loves rotating defensive linemen. T.J. Sanders will offer depth and versatility behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, the latter of whom is nearing the end of his line. Sanders pairs terrific athleticism with a red-hot motor. Length, effort, and functional strength allow him to gain entry into the backfield.

Round 3 (No. 72): Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

The Bills are attempting to follow the Philadelphia Eagles’ blueprint to beat the Chiefs by stacking defensive linemen. Landon Jackson projects as a three-down defender who can rush the passer and set the edge. Jackson possesses NFL-caliber size and length with a high motor, allowing him to earn impactful reps.

Round 4 (No. 109): Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Deone Walker was among the most divisive prospects in the draft. At his best, the Kentucky standout occasionally looked like a first-round pick, but down-to-down consistency wasn't there. Walker is joining a loaded Bills defensive line room. Competition and the ability to develop could help him reach his performance ceiling.

Round 5 (No. 170): Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

Jordan Hancock should provide boundary corner depth behind Benford and Hairston. The aging Tre’Davious White is also back, but he’s a one-year solution as a reserve backup. Hancock is versatile and athletic with good click-and-close ability, and he’ll gradually play himself into a role.

Round 5 (No. 173): Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Jackson Hawes was the Bills' first pick on offense, and his selection sends a clear message. Hawes is among the toughest prospects in the entire class as the top-ranked in-line blocking tight end. Hawes will thrive in the trenches while removing those responsibilities from Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

Round 6 (No. 177): Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Dorian Strong was the Bills' third cornerback selection. Beane was clearly hellbent on revamping the depth chart. Strong is occasionally too aggressive and plays a little high, but he also possesses the instincts and athleticism required to stay in phase with his assignment in coverage.

Round 6 (No. 206): Chase Lundt, IOL, UConn

The Bills return their starting five offensive linemen from last season. The Chase Lundt selection was about depth and future development. Lundt played tackle at UConn, but lacks the desired arm length to remain there. He'll likely be a reserve interior blocker.

Round 7 (No. 240): Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland