3 NFL Teams That Would Benefit From Playoff Seeding Change

NFL owners are scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday in Minnesota to vote on numerous proposals that were initially tabled at the league ownership meetings throughout the offseason. One of the more intriguing topics is seeding based on regular-season record instead of awarding the four division winners in each conference with the top four seeds.

During the 2024 postseason, three teams with better records than their playoff opponent played road contests during the wild-card round. Any changes to the current playoff seeding format would have to be voted on and approved by three-fourths of owners, a tall task for any potential rule change. The NFL's competition committee is also reviewing the proposal. Seeding teams based on win percentage represents one alternative possibility.

We've identified three teams that would benefit from postseason reseeding.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a much-needed resurgent campaign in 2024 under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers finished 11-6, claiming the AFC's top wild-card seed. Their 11-win total would have been enough to win three other divisions around the league, but in reality, they finished well behind the 15-2 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers were blown out 32-12 by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. The Texans played at NRG Stadium despite winning one fewer game than Harbaugh's squad during the regular-season campaign. The Chiefs have won an NFL-best nine consecutive division titles. It's difficult to envision the Chargers dethroning the Chiefs in the AFC West while Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still around. The L.A.-based club would greatly benefit from a rule change.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were the surprise performers of the 2024 campaign. Changes in ownership and across the coaching staff helped the Commanders rebuild in one offseason. Above all, Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels spearheaded an unfathomable eight-win improvement, going from 4-13 in 2023 to 12-5.

Yet, it was the 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles that won the NFC East. The Commanders had the second-best record of any wild-card team in the NFL, trailing just the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings. Despite that, the Commanders won two postseason games, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lions en route to the NFC Championship Game. They were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl-winning Eagles. Under the proposed rule change, Washington's wild-card contest versus the Buccaneers would have been played at Northwest Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals

You could arguably swap out the Cincinnati Bengals with any AFC North team. In 2024, the Bengals missed the postseason altogether, finishing third in the division at 9-8. The Baltimore Ravens have won consecutive division titles, establishing themselves as annual Super Bowl contenders.