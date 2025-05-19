5 NFL Players Poised To Break Out In Year 2

The leap from a player’s rookie year to their second NFL season often separates rotational contributors from rising stars. The 2024 NFL Draft class has already provided early returns for several franchises, beyond quarterbacks, with names like Bucky Irving (Buccaneers), Malik Nabers (Giants), Jared Verse (Rams), and Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars) garnering much of the spotlight.

Beyond the first 50 or so picks, a wave of 2024 draftees flashed potential in their first season and are poised for a true breakout in year two. Whether it’s improved usage, a more defined role, or physical development during the offseason, these five players should have a larger impact in 2025.

Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Denver Broncos

Elliss entered the league with a polished toolbox as a pass rusher out of Utah, built on twitch, hand usage, and motor rather than elite size or explosiveness. A third-round pick, he earned more playing time as the 2024 season progressed and ended up accruing six sacks and 20 total pressures as a rotational piece. Now, Elliss looks to become a key part of their pass-rushing rotation, if not a full-time starter.

With a technician’s type of approach along the front four, his ability to counter with swipes, spins, and other moves up front, Elliss’ nuanced game gives him a more advanced repertoire than many second-year defenders. Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will likely move him around the formation to maximize favorable matchups, and in a scheme that values motor and disruption, Elliss is an ideal fit.

Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Benson’s speed and explosiveness flashed in limited touches as a rookie. Entering 2025, the Cardinals are expected to put more on his plate for a player who provides a home-run dimension to the Arizona offense.

With 4.3 speed at 210-plus pounds, Benson is built to be a three-down back in today’s NFL. What separates him? Suddenness and the way he is able to maintain top-end speed through contact. While James Conner may remain a part of the equation, the Cardinals’ goal is to build around Kyler Murray’s mobility while surrounding him with explosive weapons. Benson averaged more than 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field—it’s hard to keep those types of players on the sideline.

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Washington Commanders

A third-rounder in 2024, much more will be expected of McCaffrey in his second season in the nation’s capital. He had a modest rookie campaign, hauling in 18 passes for 168 yards over 17 games, but considering the capital general manager Adam Peters used to take him, bigger things should remain in the cards for the former QB turned pass-catcher.

Despite limited offensive production, McCaffrey showcased his versatility and athleticism, particularly on special teams, where he averaged 29.1 yards per kickoff return, totaling 408 yards on 14 returns. However, the Commanders drafted WR Jaylin Lane (Virginia Tech) in April, and Lane is a player who could take some, if not all, of McCaffrey’s snaps in that facet. So, the focus for McCaffrey should remain solely on his ability to create within the offensive structure.

While Lane joins Deebo Samuel and Michael Gallup as additions in the WRs room, the departures of Olamide Zaccheaus (Bears) and Dyami Brown (Jaguars) have positioned McCaffrey to compete for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Terry McLaurin and the aforementioned Samuel. Another positive toward McCaffrey’s development could come via the hiring of Wes Welker as the Commanders' new wide receivers coach. It could be instrumental in McCaffrey's growth as Welker's experience and success in the slot will provide McCaffrey with a valuable resource to refine his route-running, awareness, and overall nuance at the position.

As the Commanders aim to build on their 2024 success, McCaffrey's potential emergence as a reliable target could be a key factor in their continued offensive evolution on the shoulders of Jayden Daniels.

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Chicago Bears

A third-round pick out of Yale, Amegadjie was considered a long-term project due to the Ivy League competition and a quad injury that kept him out of the pre-draft process. But his rare length (36-inch arms), nimble footwork, and natural leverage allowed him to develop quickly behind the scenes in Chicago. In 2024, he didn’t start a full slate of games but looked promising in his spot duty at both tackle positions.

With Braxton Jones inconsistent on the left side and veteran additions mostly serving as short-term solutions, the Bears could give Amegadjie a real chance to win the starting job in camp. His breakout hinges on opportunity, but the tools are all there. He’s a fluid athlete with an anchor to handle power rushers and enough recovery quickness to deal with speed off the edge.

In a new look offense led by Caleb Williams, pass protection becomes even more critical, and Amegadjie could become a core piece of the offensive line if he grabs hold of the left tackle job.

Cedric Gray, LB, Tennessee Titans

In a draft loaded with questions at linebacker, Gray may have flown under the radar, but he quickly emerged as one of the most instinctive second-level defenders in the 2024 class. Gray only appeared in three games last fall, but could become a core piece with new faces within the middle and expectations all over the place.