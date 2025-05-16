Pick These NFL Players For Ultimate US Olympic Flag Football Team

The 2028 Summer Olympics will introduce flag football for the first time in event history. NFL owners are currently mulling the possibility of allowing their players to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games, set to be hosted in Los Angeles. Team owners could vote on a resolution during league-wide meetings this week in Eagan, Minnesota.

The competition is played on a 50-by-25-yard field (excluding the end zones). The offense starts the possession on their own five-yard line before having four downs to reach midfield, and, subsequently, the end zone. Running plays are disallowed within the defense's five-yard line. There are 12 players on the roster, with five-on-five in-game action.

NFL players are one step closer to participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics. With recent progression in mind, we've compiled the ideal 12-man roster the U.S. could put together—limited to one player per NFL team, as per the resolution NFL owners are voting on.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has previously expressed interest in playing in the tournament. If the resoluton passes, expect the three-time Super Bowl MVP to petition for himself. The only thing missing from Mahomes' trophy cabinet is a Gold Medal at this point.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

The elusive Saquon Barkley would be a versatile do-it-all weapon for the U.S. offense. Barkley joined the 2K club in 2024, rushing for 2,005 yards during the regular season en route to a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. No way he misses the cut.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is among the most athletic ball-carriers in the league. His ability to elude defenders in closed quarters would be a terrific asset in flag football. Gibbs would make opposing defenders look downright silly in space.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Speed kills in flag football. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill would frustrate the opposition by running around or by them. Hill could establish himself as the U.S.'s go-to playmaking threat.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson is the most consistent player in the league at his position. Jefferson has qualified for four All-Pro teams in five completed seasons. The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year is a first-ballot flag football selection.

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase just produced one of the greatest single-season performances by a wide receiver in NFL history. The Cincinnati Bengals standout won the receiving Triple Crown, leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Who is covering Chase in flag football?

Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

Can you imagine any non-offensive lineman successfully blocking Myles Garrett in flag football? The responsibility to block rushers usually falls to the "center," who is an eligible receiver, meaning a natural running back or wide receiver is typically in that role. Good luck with Garrett!

Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons is an easy selection due to his versatility. Parsons' ability to defend the run or rush the passer would make the four-time Pro Bowler an impact defender. He could be the U.S. defense's star performer.

Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain II is a shutdown cover-man with take-away potential on every down. His coverage abilities would eliminate one side of the field.

Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Pick your poison. Avoiding Surtain II means throwing the football in the direction of Sauce Gardner. The New York Jets’ stud cornerback would be a game-changer.

Kyle Hamilton, SAF, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton would be a versatile chess piece. Hamilton can play in coverage, rush the passer, and stop the run. That flexibility would land him a recurring spot in five-on-five action.

Xavier McKinney, SAF, Green Bay Packers