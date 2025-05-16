Should Bears Fans Be Mad At Caleb Williams?

A bombshell report was unearthed on Thursday regarding the Chicago Bears' franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. According to an upcoming book by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham, Williams considered ways to avoid being drafted by the Bears. It's a moot point now, but it's easy to understand why fans may feel sensitive.

The report claims Williams went so far as to consult lawyers in search of a strategy to prevent the Bears from selecting him at No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, even considering signing with the United Football League.

"Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die," Carl Williams, Caleb's father, told Wickersham.

Adding insult to injury, Williams allegedly expressed interest in playing for the Bears' NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. In the end, Bears general manager Ryan Poles stood firm and selected Williams at No. 1 overall. By then, the quarterback's concerns about playing in Chicago had been eased.

In fairness, the majority of Williams' concerns were proven legitimate throughout a lackluster 2024 rookie season. Head coach Matt Eberflus proved incapable of leading the football team appropriately, compiling a record of 14-32 in two-and-a-half seasons. Eberflus was fired after going 4-8 despite having a much-improved roster.

Maybe this is why the Bears underachieved last season pic.twitter.com/Ub8Cw0ORFu — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) May 15, 2025

Williams also expressed a lack of confidence in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Those concerns were founded, as the Bears ranked dead-last in yards per game despite having a No. 1 overall QB prospect and a stellar supporting cast. Waldron's offense also ranked bottom five in points per contest (18.3).

The ineptness of Eberflus and Waldron led to a disappointing rookie campaign for Williams. The former USC standout completed 62.5% of his passing attempts, throwing for 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. It fell short of expectations.

Luckily for Williams, the Bears made a fantastic decision this offseason that makes his concerns ancient history. Poles officially replaced Eberflus by appointing former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the new head coach. Johnson has been the most sought-after coaching candidate in recent seasons, and convincing him to come to Chicago represented a massive, massive moral victory for the Bears.

I read the Caleb Williams article about him and his dad not wanting the #Bears to draft him initially.



People will jump to conclusions, even if it mentions the old coaching staff that’s no longer in Chicago. This is the only thing I really care about. pic.twitter.com/G3vbMlT2sm — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 15, 2025

Johnson’s presence should fill Williams with confidence. The former Lions play-caller oversaw a top-five scoring offense for three seasons in a row. Johnson is exactly the type of coach Williams hoped to play for when he expressed a lack of confidence in Eberflus and Waldron during the pre-draft process. Water under the bridge.

Another sticking point for the Williams family was the concerns over the Bears' long-term home amidst stadium issues. Since then, the Bears have revealed plans for a $4.7 billion domed lakefront stadium development on Museum Campus. While there are still hurdles to clear, all of Williams' pre-draft concerns are slowly being addressed.