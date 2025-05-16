5 Biggest Winners/Losers of 2025 NFL Schedule Release

The NFL released its 2025 season schedule via a primetime event in a coordinated effort on Wednesday evening. As per usual, some teams were satisfied with the reveal, while others were dissatisfied. Taking strength of schedule and early-season home/road stretches into account, we've identified the five biggest winners and losers.

Winner: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were the surprise performers of the 2024 season, advancing to the NFC Championship Game. The league treated them with the respect they earned throughout the schedule reveal. The Commanders' turnaround landed them five traditional primetime games and eight total standalone opportunities.

The Commanders open at home versus the lowly New York Giants. Three of their opening four opponents missed the postseason in 2024, including the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 3 and 4. The league expects the Commanders to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.

Loser: New York Giants

The Giants must survive an absolute gauntlet to begin the season. That will displease general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who enter the 2025 campaign on the hot seat. The Giants open with consecutive NFC East road contests versus the Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys. Their first home game? The Kansas City Chiefs in primetime (Week 3).

When will rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart make his first career start? There's a midseason run against top NFL defenses with the Philadelphia Eagles (twice), Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers making up the Week 6-9 schedule. Unless the Giants execute multiple upsets, Daboll is an early-season candidate to be fired.

Winner: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers also conclude the campaign with three home games in their final four. That includes the Tennessee Titans after the bye week, and the Chicago Bears and Seahawks in Weeks 17 and 18. The 49ers possess the easiest strength of schedule in the league, per Warren Sharp.

Loser: Cleveland Browns

Unfortunately for the Browns, the named starter must navigate through an incredibly difficult schedule. Their opening opponents are their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The follow-up games? Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Yikes. The Browns were also one of just three teams to be denied a primetime game.

Winner: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are entering what should be an exciting season. Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the unquestioned starter. Head coach Raheem Morris is in year two. The league apparently shares in the excitement surrounding the Falcons, awarding them five primetime games.