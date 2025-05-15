Which Rookie TE Is Poised To Make Quickest Impact?

All five prospects possess paths to immediate success, but the first one taken should be poised to make the biggest year-one impact. The Bears selected Loveland at No. 10 overall, and he projects as a versatile chess piece in Ben Johnson's offense.

The Bears appointed Johnson to fix the offense and maximize Caleb Williams' development after a lackluster 2024 showing. The Bears finished dead-last in yards gained and 28th in points scored per game. Meanwhile, Johnson oversaw a top-five scoring offense for three seasons in a row as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

The Bears have a fairly loaded supporting cast on paper. D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and second-round pick Luther Burden III project as the starting three receivers. How Odunze develops as a sophomore, paired with Burden's ability to make a rookie-year impact, will determine how deep the Bears actually are at wideout.

Loveland will also be sharing snaps at tight end. The Bears roster the established Cole Kmet at the position, who has averaged a consistent 587.25 receiving yards over the previous four campaigns. Kmet is signed through 2027, so it'll be a two-man show for Johnson.

Loveland’s versatile ability will help him make the desired immediate impact. Michigan routinely utilized him as an in-line blocker. Loveland was a plus-level run blocker, showcasing willingness, toughness, and competitiveness when attached at the line of scrimmage.

Loveland possesses the functional strength required to wall off defenders in the run game. When in-line, Loveland consistently creates lanes for the ball-carrier. The Wolverines standout flashes a finisher's mentality to block defenders through the whistle.

The Bears have consistently attempted to assign blocking duties to other tight ends to free Kmet as a receiver, so Loveland should secure a considerable workload as early as possible. That'll afford him opportunities to be a near every-down player. Expect Loveland to take advantage by generating impact plays as a blocker and second-option pass catcher.

Loveland also couldn’t have landed with a more brilliant offensive mind, one who understands how to develop tight ends. When in Detroit, Johnson immediately developed 2023 second-rounder Sam LaPorta into a Pro Bowl talent. LaPorta set several Lions franchise records as a rookie. Loveland will appreciate an opportunity to develop under Johnson, who will get him ready to contribute right away.

Colston Loveland said he models his game after Sam LaPorta and Nico Collins