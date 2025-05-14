5 Intriguing Matchups You Might’ve Overlooked In 2025 NFL Schedule Release

The NFL released the complete 2025 season schedule on Wednesday evening. Some of the most appetizing matchups don’t necessarily feature the usual cast of Super Bowl favorites. These head-to-head showdowns can occasionally fly under the radar.

With the full schedule now available, we've identified five intriguing matchups you may have initially overlooked.

Week 2: Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings (SNF)

The Week 2 Sunday Night Football date between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings will pit sophomore quarterbacks against each other. The Falcons shook up the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, and the Vikings followed suit by picking J.J. McCarthy two picks later.

Both inexperienced signal-callers have something to prove. McCarthy's entire rookie campaign was wiped out by a preseason torn meniscus injury. Despite that, the Vikings are handing him the keys after parting ways with Sam Darnold. Penix Jr. made five appearances and three starts as a rookie after replacing Kirk Cousins, completing 58.1% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions. They’ll compete under the bright lights of primetime.

Week 5: Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Washington Commanders were the biggest surprise performer of the 2024 season. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels immediately altered the franchise's outlook in his debut campaign, leading them to a 12-5 regular-season record and an unlikely NFC Championship Game appearance. Heading into 2025, everyone sees Daniels and the Commanders coming. They'll now be dealing with the weight of expectations.

One of the sneaky-tough dates on their schedule is a Week 5 road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh’s squad is among the toughest in the entire league. Both the Chargers and Commanders are attempting to take developmental steps forward, and their October showdown should be a quality measuring stick for both sides.

Week 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (MNF)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the fourth-most points in the NFL last season at a clip of 29.5 per game. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was a legitimate MVP candidate, finishing second in touchdown passes (41) and third in yards (4,500). In 2025, Mayfield's resolve will be tested after losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Mayfield and the Buccaneers successfully navigate Coen's exit, the Week 7 Monday Night showdown with the Lions could feature 60-plus points scored. Between the Buccaneers and Lions, these two coaching staffs lost all three of their 2024 coordinators to promotions elsewhere (Todd Bowles doesn't have a defensive coordinator). Bowles and Dan Campbell get to test their true coaching acumen against one another.

Week 8: Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears are entering the 2025 campaign with lofty expectations under new head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson was appointed to maximize franchise quarterback Caleb Williams' potential. That assignment will be tested against a stout Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 8.

The Ravens fielded a top-10 scoring defense last season. Meanwhile, Johnson oversaw the top-ranked scoring offense with the Detroit Lions, scoring 33.2 points per game. Johnson's ability to transform the Bears' offense will see few larger challenges than the Oct. 26 date with the Ravens.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off consecutive disappointing seasons that resulted in them missing the playoffs. In 2023, an injury to Joe Burrow limited the Bengals' ceiling. In 2024, Burrow claimed Comeback Player of the Year honors, but a historically poor defense held Zac Taylor's squad to nine wins for the second straight season.