3 Teams That Should Trade For Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues to be displeased with the current state of his contract. On Monday afternoon, he released a statement claiming the Bengals have cut off communication regarding a possible solution. This potentially puts the 2024 NFL sack leader back on the trading block.

Hendrickson currently possesses one remaining year on his contract, slated to pay a base salary of $15.8 million. The four-time Pro Bowler is severely underpaid compared to his production. Given the extensions signed by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins earlier this offseason, Hendrickson is disappointed to be the Bengals' lone superstar who hasn't been financially rewarded for his form.

Hendrickson's latest statement will create havoc around the league. Interested teams will call the Bengals to check their willingness to deal him. We've identified three potential landing spots.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have been incredibly aggressive this offseason, acquiring veteran talent on offense via trade, such as Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. The goal is to maximize their championship window while franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels remains on his affordable rookie contract. Hendrickson would seriously upgrade their pass-rushing unit.

Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell project as the starting defensive ends. The Commanders lost Dante Fowler to free agency and didn't replace him with anybody notable. Head coach Dan Quinn could have one final roster upgrade in mind. Hendrickson would completely transform Quinn's defensive line. The Commanders are scheduled to have the sixth-most cap space next offseason, so they can afford to extend Hendrickson.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have poured resources into their defensive line this offseason. General manager Monti Ossenfort signed pass rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year contract worth $76.4 million. The 2025 NFL Draft also brought the Cardinals an interior presence in first-rounder Walter Nolen and rotational EDGE Jordan Burch in the third round.

The Cardinals may be a little overly reliant on ascending talents opposite Sweat. How quickly will Burch contribute? BJ Ojulari is returning from a season-ending injury. Darius Robinson was only healthy enough to play 183 snaps as a rookie, and Zaven Collins hasn’t looked like a natural pass rusher. Ossenfort is invested in these talents, but acquiring Hendrickson in a trade would prevent him from leaving anything to chance. Defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon would be pleased.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are entering a new era with Ben Johnson as their head coach. Johnson was appointed to help Caleb Williams develop into the quarterback the Bears believe he can become. General manager Ryan Poles has acquired talent as required, adding upgrades like Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson to the offensive line.