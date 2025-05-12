Can Desmond Watson Carve Out Role With Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson is already a heartwarming story. The 6-foot-6, 464-pound Watson became the heaviest player in NFL history after signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He'll now attempt to seize that opportunity by carving out a role for himself in Todd Bowles' defense.

Watson's weight made him a well-covered prospect throughout the pre-draft process. His natural power was on display at Florida's pro day, where he posted 36 reps on the bench press, which would’ve been an NFL Combine-best result had it occurred in Indianapolis. Watson also leaped a 25-inch vertical and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.86 seconds.

It was an appropriate showcase for Watson, a four-year contributor at Florida. He appeared in 51 career games, recording 63 tackles. Watson consistently played between 450 and 465 pounds, proving his rare weight didn't prevent him from being an impactful player.

The Buccaneers made a wise decision signing Watson in undrafted free agency. A Plant City native, offering him the opportunity to remain in-state should help aid his transition. After becoming a legend within the state of Florida, Watson has a chance to continue his odds-defying journey in a familiar environment.

He’s already impressed at rookie minicamp.

One of the more impressive athletic feats I’ve seen!



6-6, 437-pound rookie Desmond Watson showcasing his elite lateral footwork on the ladder. The #Bucs got a gem! 💎



(via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/4Q7ZxpWjEc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 11, 2025

The Buccaneers will also give Watson a chance to learn from the best "big man" in football. Two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea weighed nearly 350 pounds at the 2018 NFL Combine. The Buccaneers ignored questions and concerns about his playing weight to make him the No. 12 overall selection. Admittedly, Vea possesses rare athleticism for his size, and Watson is facing different challenges altogether. Regardless, learning tips and tricks from the NFL's premier nose tackle can only aid the UDFA.

Despite the notoriety and fanfare, Watson faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted prospect. Greg Gaines projects as Vea's primary backup. The seven-year pro has appeared in 32 contests with the Buccaneers over the previous two seasons, totaling 41 tackles. Gaines is established as a rotational defensive lineman in Bowles' defense.

“It’s a good story, but at the same time, I don’t want that to be my narrative. I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that.”



Desmond Watson speaks about being the NFL’s heaviest player and working toward being more than just that. pic.twitter.com/GbVMbfggaT — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) May 10, 2025

If the Buccaneers decide to keep three interior defenders of similar size and stature, Watson's clearest pathway to the roster would be to defeat C.J. Brewer for a reserve spot. Brewer is a 2022 undrafted free agent who endured stints with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Roughnecks (XFL) before joining the Buccaneers. He's been an on-again, off-again member of Bowles' roster ever since, and will once again enter training camp attempting to make the team.