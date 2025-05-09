Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made just six selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Jason Licht prioritized wide receiver, EDGE, and cornerback with his draft capital, showing a willingness to double down at positions of need. The Buccaneers got both immediate starters and depth pieces.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 19): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Buccaneers arguably took the best player available at a future position of need in Emeka Egbuka. The reigning National Championship winner is a highly nuanced route-runner. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin entering their twilight years, Egbuka should make an immediate impact in three-receiver sets before eventually replacing one of them. Godwin is also coming off his second season-ending injury, so insurance was needed.

Round 2 (No. 53): Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morrison was once considered a potential first-round pick, but a 2024 injury muddied his pre-draft evaluation. On tape, he's a technically refined corner with size, length, and patience. The Buccaneers got terrific value at No. 53 overall. Todd Bowles' passing defense allowed a fourth-worst 243.9 yards per game last season. If he's healthy, Morrison should quickly push Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum for a starting role outside.

Round 3 (No. 84): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

The Buccaneers immediately doubled down at corner by selecting Jacob Parrish in the third round. It's easy to understand why when you analyze the depth chart. Parrish offers the Buccaneers' secondary terrific lineup versatility. He possesses outside-inside flexibility. If the Kansas State standout plays the nickel, he could free up Tykee Smith to take more reps at safety next to Antoine Winfield Jr., where there's a hole.

Round 4 (No. 121): David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka departed in free agency and the Buccaneers believe in a heavy rotation at EDGE. David Walker should contend with Chris Braswell for rotational snaps behind projected starters Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby. Walker was historically productive at Central Arkansas, producing 31.5 sacks over the previous three campaigns. Closing speed and a red-hot motor make him a difficult assignment for offensive tackles in pass protection.

Round 5 (No. 157): Elijah Roberts, DE, SMU

Elijah Roberts is a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, but the Buccaneers will find a spot for him. Roberts could play a rotational role when Bowles' defense fields three down linemen with Vita Vea at nose tackle. He'll support Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall on early downs, with his versatility and rugged approach fitting Bowles' profile. The ex-SMU defender is an advanced run defender with overpowering strength.

Round 7 (No. 235): Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon