Rams 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Los Angeles Rams traded out of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft, executing a blockbuster with the Atlanta Falcons that netted them a 2026 first-round pick. General manager Les Snead made just six total selections as a result. Snead and Sean McVay chose quality over quantity.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 2 (No. 46): Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

The Rams utilized their first selection on Terrance Ferguson, a tight end with elite athleticism. Ferguson ran a 4.63 at the NFL Combine, and also leaped a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot-2 broad jump at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds. Pairing a strong frame with a sizable catch radius makes him a mismatched passing-game weapon. It'll be worth monitoring how quickly he earns reps with the starters, considering veterans Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee are also in that position room.

Round 3 (No. 90): Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

What Josaiah Stewart lacks in desired size and length, he makes up for with explosiveness and a red-hot motor. The Rams are deep at EDGE, with Byron Young and Jared Verse as an ascending pairing. Stewart could quickly become McVay's top rotational pass rusher. The former Michigan standout converts speed to power with terrific effectiveness.

Round 4 (No. 117): Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

McVay can't roster enough running backs. After surprisingly selecting Blake Corum in the third round last year, the Rams chose Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round this year. Corum struggled throughout his rookie campaign, averaging 3.6 yards per carry, so Hunter could quickly become Kyren Williams' primary backup. The ex-Auburn ball-carrier is an explosive runner with impressive contact balance, generating missed tackles in the open field.

Round 5 (No. 148): Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Ty Hamilton is powerful and immovable at the point of attack. He's equally as effective against single blocks and double teams. Hamilton possesses explosiveness, displaying a strong anchor against the run. The reigning National Championship winner should quickly play a supporting role behind Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner on the defensive line.

Round 5 (No. 172): Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

McVay and Snead rarely invest premium resources at off-ball linebacker, so fifth-round pick Chris Paul Jr. possesses a legitimate pathway to notable snaps. Troy Reeder, a league-average veteran, and Omar Speights are penciled into the starting roles right now. Paul Jr. projects as the No. 3 linebacker early, but his instincts in coverage and all-around athleticism could help him climb the depth chart rather quickly.

Round 7 (No. 242): Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh