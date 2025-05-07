Saints 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The New Orleans Saints made nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Mickey Loomis oversaw one of the league's more controversial and shocking draft classes. The Saints' draft class is high-risk, high-reward.

Let's analyze their nine selections.

Round 1 (No. 9): Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

The Saints are sorting through where No. 9 overall pick Kelvin Banks Jr. will play on their offensive line. He'll enter training camp as a multi-year starter at left tackle, but last year's first-rounder Taliese Fuaga currently occupies that position after switching from right to left last offseason. Banks Jr. could play guard or compete with Trevor Penning at right tackle. It's a complicated situation, but it should eventually improve the Saints' offensive line.

Round 2 (No. 40): Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

With Derek Carr nursing a serious shoulder injury that places his 2025 season in doubt, the Saints selected Tyler Shough at No. 40. It's a big gamble considering the Saints passed on opportunities to draft Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart in favor of Shough. Offensive-minded head coach Kellen Moore will attempt to develop him into his franchise quarterback. The 25-year-old signal caller is a mature, pro-ready QB and could open the season in the starting role.

Round 3 (No. 71): Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Interior defensive line depth was an issue heading into the draft. Third-round pick Vernon Broughton should quickly push Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders for playing time. Broughton pairs functional strength and athleticism with first-step quickness and pass-rushing upside.

Round 3 (No. 93): Jonas Sanker, SAF, Virginia

Safety Jonas Sanker was a tackling machine at Virginia, totaling 107 and 98 tackles apiece in 2023 and 2024. Aging veterans Justin Reid and Tyrann Mathieu are the starting safeties in New Orleans. Sanker should play a designated role near the line of scrimmage as a rookie while developing into an eventual starter in 2026.

Round 4 (No. 112): Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Danny Stutsman was one of the most productive and experienced off-ball linebackers in the draft, having recorded 100-plus tackles in three straight seasons at Oklahoma. Stutsman is instinctive and physical against the run, and athletic in pass coverage. He may be New Orleans' heir apparent for Demario Davis.

Round 4 (No. 131): Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Quincy Riley was one of the older cornerback prospects in the draft, which hurt his ability to go earlier. Between six seasons at Middle Tennessee State and Louisville, the experienced cover man recorded an unfathomable 15 interceptions. The Saints have a solid trio of starting cornerbacks, but Riley is talented enough to push for playing time right away.

Round 6 (No. 184): Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

With Kendre Miller constantly struggling to stay healthy, Devin Neal has an immediate pathway to the RB2 role behind Alvin Kamara. Neal is incredibly talented and versatile with well-developed vision and acceleration. The day-three steal generates missed tackles in the open field.

Round 7 (No. 248): Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA

Moliki Motavao took a big step forward this season after barely producing in three previous campaigns, totaling 41 receptions for 506 yards in 2024. Motavao is a size mismatch in the passing game, threatening safeties and linebackers up the seam. He's joining a crowded tight end room that has veterans Juwan Johnson, Jack Stoll, and Foster Moreau.

Round 7 (No. 254): Fadil Diggs, DE, Syracuse