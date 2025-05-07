Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Jacksonville Jaguars arguably made the biggest splash during the 2025 NFL Draft, moving up to No. 2 overall for two-way superstar Travis Hunter. In total, first-year GM James Gladstone made nine total selections.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 2): Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Jaguars stunned the masses by trading first-, second- and fourth-round selections (5th, 36th, and 126th overall) and a 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Nos. 2, 104, and 200 to draft Hunter. Gladstone "lost" the trade by a landslide, according to every value chart in existence. The Jaguars are betting on Hunter being generational. He'll start at wide receiver, pairing with Brian Thomas Jr. to form a dynamic pass-catching duo, while pulling double duty at cornerback occasionally.

Round 3 (No. 88): Caleb Ransaw, DB, Tulane

Gladstone loved Caleb Ransaw’s versatility throughout the process. The former Tulane standout can certainly push for reps at either safety (Eric Murray) or nickel (Jourdan Lewis). Ransaw is most effective when playing near the line of scrimmage, where his physicality and tackling are big-time assets.

Round 3 (No. 89): Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

Wyatt Milum played tackle at West Virginia, but he projects inside to guard at the next level. Both starters at guard, Ezra Cleveland and Patrick Mekari, are signed to long-term contracts in Jacksonville. Milum will play a swing reserve role with the potential to develop into an eventual interior starter, but barring injury, it will require some patience.

Round 4 (No. 104): Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. is entering a contract year on his fifth-year option, so drafting Bhayshul Tuten at No. 104 could signal Gladstone is already planning to move on from the former first-round back. Tuten posted position-bests in the 40-yard dash (4.32), vertical jump (40.5 inches), and 10-yard split (1.49) at the NFL Combine. His breakaway speed is the perfect complement to Tank Bigsby's between-the-tackles style.

Round 4 (No. 107): Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Jack Kiser was one of the most productive and experienced off-ball linebackers in the draft, having recorded 58-plus tackles in three straight seasons at Notre Dame. Kiser is undersized and a liability in coverage, but leadership and physicality make him a potential two-down player and special teams ace at the next level. His selection is a reflection of how Chad Muma has disappointed in a rotational role.

Round 6 (No. 194): Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

Jalen McLeod is also considered undersized, but he has some position-flex versatility at EDGE and off-ball linebacker. McLeod is physical with a red-hot motor. He defied the odds to record eight sacks at Auburn this past season.

Round 6 (No. 200): Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

Rayuan Lane III will have to start his career in Jacksonville by making an impact on special teams. The Jaguars have below-average safeties entering contract years, so there's an eventual path to a reserve role on defense as well. Lane is a good reactionary athlete with eight career interceptions.

Round 7 (No. 221): Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC

Former draft pick Luke Fortner has disappointed at center, hence why the Jaguars signed veteran Robert Hainsey this offseason. Jonah Monheim played every position on the offensive line at USC and should settle in at guard and center at the next level. Monheim should provide depth and competition along the interior throughout training camp.

Round 7 (No. 236): LeQuint Allen Jr., RB, Syracuse