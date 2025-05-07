Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

For each and every organization around football, the goal of the NFL draft is to find contributing starters and key depth pieces. Succeeding can often put a team in a position to exceed expectations, while failing to capitalize on certain picks can set a club back.

While the overall narrative on whether the class is a ‘hit’ or ‘miss’ won’t come for a year or two, let’s dive into the group of young talent added by the Washington Commanders, a roster on the brink of becoming one of the premier groups in football.

Round 1 (No. 29 overall): Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

While EDGE, WR, RB, and corner were the common talking points at this spot, general manager Adam Peters swayed from consensus to add one of the class’ pure athletes along the front five in Josh Conerly Jr. After adding Laremy Tunsil via trade a few months back, the addition of Conerly and Brandon Coleman last year (day-two pick), showcases a trend toward the trenches for Peters.

An uber-athletic and fluid mover at 6-foot-5, Conerly’s ability to play up and down the front five will provide competition for those in place, and a skill set that will further expand the already deep Commanders playbook constructed by Kliff Kingsbury. Protecting QB Jayden Daniels remains priority No. 1 in Washington, and the addition of Conerly, although not a sexy one, is the type of pick that helps push you over the hump when late winter arrives. Currently, Conerly projects as the starting right tackle opposite of Tunsil with the versatility to slide inside, as well.

Two reps that really showcase Josh Conerly Jr's (76) ability to get out of his stance and explode as a puller in space. Kid can move at 6'5", 311. Fastest 10-yd split (1.71) of any OL at the combine.



Fastest 10-yd split (1.71) of any OL at the combine. pic.twitter.com/WAKWUy4Bh9 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 25, 2025

Round 2 (No. 61 overall): Trey Amos, DB, Ole Miss

A name that was discussed to likely hear his name called on night one, Trey Amos slipped a little bit to No. 61 and into the lap of Washington, who desperately needed fresh legs on the outside. While Marshon Lattimore, Mikey Sainristil, free agent addition Jonathan Jones, and nickel Noah Igbiboghene are all under contract, Lattimore’s 2024 in Washington was one he’d like to forget after coming over from New Orleans at the deadline, and Sainristil’s best spot in the NFL could be in the slot despite his success on the outside in his rookie year.

Enter Amos, a player that fits everything Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr wants in a perimeter starter with the size (6-foot-1), length, instincts, and pure coverage ability to start for a long time. There are some good ballplayers in front of him on the depth chart, but it shouldn’t surprise if Amos starts on the outside opposite of Lattimore in Week 1 with Sainristil at nickel.

Trey Amos is an extremely fluid DB that makes WRs work for every inch off the line. Excellent trigger & transitions downfield in zone, as well.



15 PBUs in ‘24 were second best in CFB & was a player with first-round grades from a long list of teams. Washington gets him at 61. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 26, 2025

Round 4 (No. 128 overall): Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

One of the favorites among Commanders’ scouts heading into day three, Jaylin Lane’s immediate path to production will come as a core return man. However, considering his experience as a ‘WR1’ and the ability to threaten all three levels of a defense, Lane could quickly find himself as a core contributor for what is expected to be one of the NFL’s top offenses again this fall. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are the headliners at wideout, but Lane has as good a shot as anyone in the next group of pass-catchers that includes Noah Brown, former Cowboy Michael Gallup, 2024 third-rounder Luke McCaffrey, and others.

The type of juice Jaylin Lane is providing in Washington. Expect him to also be a core return man from W1.



Commanders haven’t had this type of burst to throw back as a return man since the Brandon Banks days… pic.twitter.com/RAA9uyr7gV — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 26, 2025

Round 6 (No. 205 overall): Kain Medrano, LB/SAF, UCLA

Washington only had five total selections, but a tip of the cap is deserved for Peters in his ability to maximize the assets with which he entered the selection process. In the sixth round, Peters added UCLA hybrid LB/SAF Kain Medrano, whose speed and explosiveness should see him start as a core four special teamer right away.

Round 7 (No. 245 overall): Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

The attention here late on day three centers around the player Peters added in the seventh round, Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt. While an issue with his transfer from New Mexico State to Arizona kept him off the field for all but one game in 2024, Croskey-Merritt dominated the pre-draft process, which included him being named the Offensive MVP at the East-West Shrine game. Although four RBs currently sit in front of him on the depth chart, with each having some sort of impact for DC last fall, no one has the footwork and creativity with the ball in their hands like he does. As it stands, don’t be shocked if Croskey-Merritt not only makes the 53 but carves out a nice role for himself in certain packages this fall.

Beyond the five selections, keep an eye on Louisiana-Monroe DB Car’lin Vigers (6-foot-2, 200 lbs) from the UDFA bucket, who will have every shot to outplay the likes of Kevon Seymour and make the roster.