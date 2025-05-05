3 NFL Players Poised To Re-Sign Despite Declined 5th-Year Option

May 1 was the deadline for NFL teams to trigger or decline the fifth-year option on first-round picks from the 2022 NFL Draft. Nineteen of a possible 31 options were exercised (Lewis Cine was ineligible for the fifth-year option). Various talents are now in limbo with their original clubs and will enter a contract year in 2025. We've identified which three players possess the best possibility to sign an extension despite seeing their option declined.

Zion Johnson, IOL, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson has stabilized an interior position for the Chargers since being drafted 17th overall in 2022. After beginning his career at right guard, Johnson has since started consecutive campaigns at left guard. He's played 1,000 or more snaps in three straight seasons.

Johnson has mostly been a league-average guard since entering the NFL. The Chargers haven't quite gotten ideal value on his selection, but he's still a starting-caliber blocker. The former Boston College standout arguably enjoyed his best season in 2024. Johnson earned an overall grade of 65.7 from Pro Football Focus, the highest mark of his career. He was credited with allowing five sacks, ranking 128th out of 140 eligible guards, signaling some inconsistency. Another steady performance could earn him a reasonable contract extension from Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz.

Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has been a stellar contributor for the defense in three straight seasons. The former Georgia Bulldogs defender has recorded 341 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 12 pass breakups throughout his career to date. The Packers' decision to decline Walker's fifth-year option isn't a reflection of their desire to keep him, according to reports from ESPN.

The Packers are allegedly prioritizing a multi-year extension while avoiding being locked into a fully guaranteed salary in 2026, according to Rob Demovsky. General manager Brian Gutekunst would’ve been on the hook for a fully guaranteed $14.751 million had Walker's fifth-year option been triggered. That would’ve ranked seventh among the highest-paid inside linebackers in the NFL. By declining the option on a player they aim to keep, the Packers are displaying confidence in being able to reach a long-term agreement.

Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had two decisions to make regarding fifth-year options. They exercised that right on safety Kyle Hamilton and declined the option on center Tyler Linderbaum. Unlike most declined decisions, that does not reflect Linderbaum's level of performance over the past three seasons.