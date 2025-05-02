49ers 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The San Francisco 49ers made a league-high 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan need this to be a transitional draft class as they attempt to get younger and cheaper at multiple positions.

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 11): Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The 49ers have been searching for an appropriate running mate for Nick Bosa this offseason, and they've found one in Mykel Williams. The ex-Georgia Bulldog is a high-upside prospect with desirable length and athleticism. Williams battled an injury in 2024 and didn't quite meet lofty expectations, but he possesses all the traits required to develop into a legitimate difference-maker at the next level.

Round 2 (No. 43): Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Upgrading the defensive trenches early was clearly a priority for Lynch and Shanahan. Alfred Collins is a massive interior lineman who will immediately compete for snaps. Like Williams, Collins is a high-potential prospect. Fully unlocking his abilities and physical profile would lead to extensive rewards. The 332-pound defensive tackle needs refinement as a pass rusher.

Round 3 (No. 75): Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Nick Martin will attempt to replace Dre Greenlaw, who departed in free agency. An injury limited Martin to just five appearances in 2024, but he recorded a workhorse 140 tackles when healthy in 2023. The 49ers are betting on that upside. The sideline-to-sideline linebacker is an explosive athlete who triggers downhill and can also double as an effective defender in coverage.

Round 3 (No. 100): Upton Stout, DB, Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky's Upton Stout proved to be a versatile chess piece at this year's Senior Bowl, playing more snaps than any other DB in attendance. He's familiar with and capable of playing every position in the defensive backfield. The 49ers are incredibly young and inexperienced at cornerback, so expect Stout to immediately compete for snaps in a transitioning secondary.

Round 4 (No. 113): CJ West, DT, Indiana

CJ West was a standout at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. Downright dominant for Indiana at times, he was arguably on the 2025 NFL Draft's All-Sleeper team. West pairs point-of-attack power with first-step quickness and lateral agility. He'll push veteran defensive tackles Kevin Givens and Jordan Elliott for playing time.

Round 4 (No. 138): Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss

Jordan Watkins went earlier than expected, but speed kills in the NFL. The speedy Ole Miss playmaker tied for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash among wideouts at the NFL Combine with a 4.37. Watkins benefited from Lane Kiffin's player-friendly scheme in 2024, scoring nine touchdowns. He'll be a field-stretching weapon in Shanahan's offense.

Round 5 (No. 147): Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Death, taxes, and Shanahan drafting running backs. The 49ers have drafted a ball carrier in four of the previous five events. Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo both suffered injuries last season. Jordan James will initially start behind them, but he’ll be ready if his number gets called. James is a physical between-the-tackles runner with a dense, sturdy frame.

Round 5 (No. 160): Marques Sigle, SAF, Kansas State

Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha are the unquestioned starters at safety. Marques Sigle will compete for reserve duties with veterans George Odum and Richie Grant. Sigle put on a show at the NFL Combine, running a 4.37, and leaping a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. On tape, the ex-Kansas State defender is physical when playing with downfield aggression.

Round 7 (No. 227): Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Kurtis Rourke is a terrific story. The sixth-year senior set the Indiana single-season program record with 29 passing touchdowns this past campaign. Size, experience, and production give Rourke long-term NFL potential as a backup quarterback.

Round 7 (No. 249): Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa

Connor Colby offers the 49ers' offensive line terrific depth and experience. He's a four-year starter at a blueblood program like Iowa. Colby is a good fit for Shanahan's zone-based rushing scheme, but he'll need to improve his play strength if he hopes to develop into a starter. For now, he'll support Dominick Puni, Spencer Burford, and Ben Bartch at guard.

Round 7 (No. 227): Junior Bergen, WR, Montana