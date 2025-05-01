Jets 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The New York Jets made just seven selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. First-year general manager Darren Mougey prioritized quality over quantity as the Jets concluded their draft in the fifth round. Leadership and experience were common themes as head coach Aaron Glenn begins resetting the culture.

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 7): Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Jets married need with value when drafting Armand Membou at No. 7 overall. With last year's first-round pick Olu Fashanu stepping into the starting blindside role, Mougey and Glenn hope they have their bookends for the next decade. Membou is athletic and physical. He'll help the Jets put a potentially underrated offensive line in front of new quarterback Justin Fields.

Round 2 (No. 42): Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Tight end was a massive need for the Jets and it was addressed through the Mason Taylor pick. The Jets required another high-volume pass-catcher next to Garrett Wilson this offseason after parting ways with Davante Adams. Taylor is an athletic mismatch nightmare for safeties and linebackers in coverage. He's also competitive enough as a blocker to play a three-down role on offense.

Round 3 (No. 73): Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Depth at outside cornerback behind Sauce Gardner and Brandon Stephens was a necessity. Former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas addresses that hole. He projects as a future starter. Thomas is a physical press-man defender with length and patient footwork. Glenn is the ideal coach to develop him.

Round 4 (No. 110): Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

Arian Smith was one of the fastest wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, having run a 4.36 result in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Smith was a take-the-top-off threat at Georgia, averaging no less than 17 yards per reception over the previous three campaigns. Ball skills and play strength are a work in progress, as focus drops and finishing at the catch point have been consistent issues.

Round 4 (No. 130): Malachi Moore, SAF, Alabama

Former Alabama safety Malachi Moore is versatile, playing both safety positions and nickel corner for the Crimson Tide defense. Glenn will appreciate his flexible alignments and ability to move around the defensive backfield as required. Moore is at his best when keeping the action in front of him, using instincts and football IQ to drive forward on ball-carriers.

Round 5 (No. 162): Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami

Francisco Mauigoa recorded 178 tackles in two campaigns at Miami after transferring to the program from Washington. Mauioga displayed athleticism at the NFL Combine, leaping a 35-inch vertical and a 10-foot-1 broad jump. He'll have to initially make an impact on special teams before earning snaps on defense.

Round 5 (No. 176): Tyler Baron, DE, Miami