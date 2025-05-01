Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

It was a busy weekend for general manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles. With a total of 10 picks—their largest class since 2020—Roseman added headlining talent early while boosting the overall depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the middle-to-late rounds.

While the overall narrative on whether the class is a ‘hit’ or ‘miss’ won’t come for a year or two, let’s dive into the group of young talent added by Roseman last week.

Round 1 (No. 31 overall): Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

A healthy Jihaad Campbell was one of the draft’s premier defenders. However, that’s the key question surrounding the former Alabama standout, who raised a few red flags during medical checks throughout the process. However, he was healthy enough for Roseman to make a move up from No. 32 overall with Kansas City, adding arguably one of the most explosive and alignment-versatile defensive pieces in the entire 2025 class. Considering Campbell’s background as a pass rusher out of high school and years of experience as an off-ball linebacker in the SEC, he projects as a three-down contributor who will force offenses to key on his location before each snap. If he’s able to stay available and healthy, the Eagles got a steal here at 31.

Round 2 (No. 64 overall): Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas

Considering the loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Andrew Mukuba should slot in right away as a multi-level contributor. While the team remains high on Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown, Mukuba’s ability to eliminate TEs up the seam or run the alley downhill showcased one of the country’s elite safety prospects. Mukuba improved from his time at Clemson to his time in the SEC, and he should only get better with the talent around him and the expectations that will follow with Philadelphia.

Notable Day 3 Picks

This is where Roseman has annually made his money, and there was no shortage of notable additions here on Saturday, headlined by a few of my personal favorites in the class. Roseman added bulk up front with a trio of offensive linemen in Drew Kendall (Boston College), a sleeper at the position that really flashed on tape, Myles Hinton (Michigan), and Cameron Williams (Texas), but the additions of UCF DB Mac McWilliams and Virginia Tech pass-rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland really moved the needle.

McWilliams can play inside, outside, can tackle his tail off, and was a player I enjoyed personally watching live at the Senior Bowl in isolated reps. Turn on his tape against Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan and tell me this kid can’t play.

Powell-Ryland projects immediately as a designated pass-rusher (DPR), and man, can he flat-out go. He’s got to get stronger and more technically refined when setting the edge on early downs, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he develops into a key piece for a talented Eagles front seven that is never shy in adding pass rushers. More on Powell-Ryland below.

First 1-1 rep for Virginia Tech ED Antwaun Powell-Ryland at Shrine.



Twitch and a deep pass rush repertoire were all over his tape.📈 pic.twitter.com/x1xoMiNkha — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 25, 2025