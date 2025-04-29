5 Biggest Steals Of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday. As per usual, the draft is decided on days two and three. Teams that identify terrific value via quality depth and future starters plug roster holes before they are created. This year's class featured a deeper pool of prospects in the latter rounds.

We've identified the five biggest steals from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders: Trey Amos, CB, No. 61

Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos was once considered a borderline first-round talent. It was surprising to see him barely sneak into the second round. The Washington Commanders pounced on his availability at No. 61 overall.

Amos is a lanky, aggressive corner who projects as an ideal scheme fit in Dan Quinn's defense. Amos should quickly compete for snaps outside opposite Marshon Lattimore. The Commanders got a starting cornerback near the conclusion of the second round.

Atlanta Falcons: Billy Bowman Jr., SAF, No. 118

Billy Bowman Jr. entered the draft as an experienced ball-hawk. The Oklahoma Sooners standout produced 11 interceptions and 14 pass breakups in four successful seasons. Bowman Jr. is an outstanding fit in a Raheem Morris-coached defense that also has A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III in the secondary.

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with Justin Simmons earlier this offseason. General manager Terry Fontenot drafted both Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts. The two rookie safeties will vie for playing time next to one of the premier defensive backs in the game.

New England Patriots: Joshua Farmer, DT, No. 137

Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer performed like a third-round selection throughout the season and at this year's Senior Bowl. The New England Patriots drafted Farmer at No. 137 overall, the second-last pick of the fourth round.

Farmer possesses the power and lateral quickness to be a mismatch nightmare for interior offensive linemen. The Patriots have reworked the middle of their defense this offseason, adding Farmer and Milton Williams. Mike Vrabel is building the defense in his vision.

Philadelphia Eagles: Mac McWilliams, CB, No. 145

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is an annual draft winner. The Eagles got terrific value all throughout the draft. Former UCF cornerback Mac McWilliams at No. 145 overall may have been Roseman's best value pick.

McWilliams is versatile enough to play an inside-outside role. With Cooper DeJean likely staying in his nickel role, McWilliams should contend for boundary snaps with Adoree’ Jackson and Kelee Ringo. He'll also add depth behind DeJean at nickel, allowing the second-year safety to move around as necessary.

Tennessee Titans: Jackson Slater, IOL, No. 167

Sacramento State interior offensive lineman Jackson Slater was a small-school standout at the Senior Bowl, proving he could handle the step up in competition. Slater then went to the NFL Combine and ran a 5.01 at 311 pounds and posted 31 reps on the bench press. He totally aced the pre-draft process.