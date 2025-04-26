Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft (Mock Drafts)
Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft

by Keith Sanchez
Apr 26, 2025 2 hours ago

The 2025 NFL Draft has wrapped up, meaning the clock resets as we approach the 2026 NFL Draft class. There will be plenty of new talent to become acquainted with over the next calendar year. 

That said, here is our Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Enjoy!

Note: Draft order is determined by Super Bowl odds.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New York Jets

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

2. Cleveland Browns

Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

3. New Orleans Saints

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

4. Tennessee Titans

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

5. New York Giants

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

6. Carolina Panthers

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

7. Indianapolis Colts

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

8. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

9. Las Vegas Raiders

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

10. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

11. New England Patriots

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

12. Miami Dolphins

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

13. Dallas Cowboys

Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

14. Arizona Cardinals

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

15. Seattle Seahawks

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

16. Houston Texans

DeMonte Capehart, IDL, Clemson

17. Chicago Bears

Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

20. Denver Broncos

Kelby Collins, IDL, Florida

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

23. Green Bay Packers

Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida

24. Los Angeles Rams

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

25. San Francisco 49ers

Austin Barber, OT, Florida

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

27. Washington Commanders

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

28. Baltimore Ravens

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

29. Detroit Lions

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

30. Buffalo Bills

Nic Anderson, WR, LSU

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

