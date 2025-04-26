The 2025 NFL Draft has wrapped up, meaning the clock resets as we approach the 2026 NFL Draft class. There will be plenty of new talent to become acquainted with over the next calendar year.
That said, here is our Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Enjoy!
Note: Draft order is determined by Super Bowl odds.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
1. New York Jets
Arch Manning, QB, Texas
2. Cleveland Browns
Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA
3. New Orleans Saints
Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
4. Tennessee Titans
Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson
5. New York Giants
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
6. Carolina Panthers
Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State
7. Indianapolis Colts
T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
8. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
9. Las Vegas Raiders
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
10. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
11. New England Patriots
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
12. Miami Dolphins
LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
13. Dallas Cowboys
Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
14. Arizona Cardinals
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
15. Seattle Seahawks
Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
16. Houston Texans
DeMonte Capehart, IDL, Clemson
17. Chicago Bears
Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss
18. Minnesota Vikings
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
19. Pittsburgh Steelers
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
20. Denver Broncos
Kelby Collins, IDL, Florida
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
23. Green Bay Packers
Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida
24. Los Angeles Rams
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
25. San Francisco 49ers
Austin Barber, OT, Florida
26. Cincinnati Bengals
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
27. Washington Commanders
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
28. Baltimore Ravens
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
29. Detroit Lions
Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
30. Buffalo Bills
Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma