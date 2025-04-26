2025 NFL Draft UDFA Tracker

Although the 2025 NFL Draft has come to a close, the prospect additions for the 32 NFL teams aren't done. Some players are still figuring out which teams will sign them as undrafted free agents by the minute.
Here you’ll find The Draft Network's official UDFA tracker, updating constantly. Each NFL team is listed in alphabetical order and reports of which players are going to which teams will be updated throughout the rest of the weekend.
Arizona Cardinals UDFA Signings
Atlanta Falcons UDFA Signings
Baltimore Ravens UDFA Signings
- Jayson Jones, DL, Auburn
Buffalo Bills UDFA Signings
- Hayden Harris, DE, Montana
- Hal Presley, WR, Baylor
Carolina Panthers UDFA Signings
- Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA
- Jacolby George, WR, Miami
Chicago Bears UDFA Signings
- Major Burns, S, LSU
Cincinnati Bengals UDFA Signings
- Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame
- Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas
Cleveland Browns UDFA Signings
Dallas Cowboys UDFA Signings
- Zion Childress, DB, Kentucky
Denver Broncos UDFA Signings
- JB Brown, LB, Kansas
Detroit Lions UDFA Signings
- Mason Miller, OL, North Dakota State
Green Bay Packers UDFA Signings
Houston Texans UDFA Signings
Indianapolis Colts UDFA Signings
Jacksonville Jaguars UDFA Signings
- Jordan Wright, DB, UConn
- Danny Striggow, EDGE, Minnesota
Kansas City Chiefs UDFA Signings
Las Vegas Raiders UDFA Signings
- Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota
- Matt Jones, LB, Baylor
- Parker Clements, OT, Virginia Tech
Los Angeles Chargers UDFA Signings
- DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State
Los Angeles Rams UDFA Signings
- Nate Valcarel, DB, Northern Illinois
Miami Dolphins UDFA Signings
- Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor
Minnesota Vikings UDFA Signings
- Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota
- Dontae Fleming, WR, Tulane
New England Patriots UDFA Signings
- Jack Conley, IOL, Boston College
New Orleans Saints UDFA Signings
New York Giants UDFA Signings
New York Jets UDFA Signings
- Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
- Jordan Clark, DB, Notre Dame
Philadelphia Eagles UDFA Signings
Pittsburgh Steelers UDFA Signings
- DJ Thomas-Jones, TE, South Alabama
San Francisco 49ers UDFA Signings
- Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati
Seattle Seahawks UDFA Signings
- Zy Alexander, DB, LSU
Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA Signings
- Anthony Landphere, TE, Memphis
- John Bullock, LB, Nebraska
- Jake Majors, C, Texas
- Desmond Watson, DT, Florida
Tennessee Titans UDFA Signings
- Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida
- Isaiah Rikes, NT, Auburn
Washington Commanders UDFA Signings
- Fentrell Cypress, DB, Florida State
- Tim McKay, OL, NC State