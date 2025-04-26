2025 NFL Draft UDFA Tracker (2025 NFL Draft)
2025 NFL Draft UDFA Tracker

by The Draft Network
Apr 26, 2025

Although the 2025 NFL Draft has come to a close, the prospect additions for the 32 NFL teams aren't done. Some players are still figuring out which teams will sign them as undrafted free agents by the minute.

Here you’ll find The Draft Network's official UDFA tracker, updating constantly. Each NFL team is listed in alphabetical order and reports of which players are going to which teams will be updated throughout the rest of the weekend.

Arizona Cardinals UDFA Signings


Atlanta Falcons UDFA Signings


Baltimore Ravens UDFA Signings

  • Jayson Jones, DL, Auburn

Buffalo Bills UDFA Signings

  • Hayden Harris, DE, Montana
  • Hal Presley, WR, Baylor

Carolina Panthers UDFA Signings

  • Ethan Garbers, QB, UCLA
  • Jacolby George, WR, Miami

Chicago Bears UDFA Signings

  • Major Burns, S, LSU

Cincinnati Bengals UDFA Signings

  • Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame
  • Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas

Cleveland Browns UDFA Signings


Dallas Cowboys UDFA Signings

  • Zion Childress, DB, Kentucky

Denver Broncos UDFA Signings

  • JB Brown, LB, Kansas

Detroit Lions UDFA Signings

  • Mason Miller, OL, North Dakota State

Green Bay Packers UDFA Signings


Houston Texans UDFA Signings


Indianapolis Colts UDFA Signings


Jacksonville Jaguars UDFA Signings

  • Jordan Wright, DB, UConn
  • Danny Striggow, EDGE, Minnesota

Kansas City Chiefs UDFA Signings


Las Vegas Raiders UDFA Signings

  • Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota
  • Matt Jones, LB, Baylor
  • Parker Clements, OT, Virginia Tech

Los Angeles Chargers UDFA Signings

  • DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State

Los Angeles Rams UDFA Signings

  • Nate Valcarel, DB, Northern Illinois

Miami Dolphins UDFA Signings

  • Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor

Minnesota Vikings UDFA Signings

  • Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota
  • Dontae Fleming, WR, Tulane

New England Patriots UDFA Signings

  • Jack Conley, IOL, Boston College

New Orleans Saints UDFA Signings


New York Giants UDFA Signings


New York Jets UDFA Signings

  • Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
  • Jordan Clark, DB, Notre Dame

Philadelphia Eagles UDFA Signings


Pittsburgh Steelers UDFA Signings

  • DJ Thomas-Jones, TE, South Alabama

San Francisco 49ers UDFA Signings

  • Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati

Seattle Seahawks UDFA Signings

  • Zy Alexander, DB, LSU

Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA Signings

  • Anthony Landphere, TE, Memphis
  • John Bullock, LB, Nebraska
  • Jake Majors, C, Texas
  • Desmond Watson, DT, Florida

Tennessee Titans UDFA Signings

  • Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida
  • Isaiah Rikes, NT, Auburn

Washington Commanders UDFA Signings

  • Fentrell Cypress, DB, Florida State
  • Tim McKay, OL, NC State
