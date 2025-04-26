2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Winners & Losers

Winners

Philadelphia Eagles

A yearly fixture among “draft winners” articles across NFL media, the Eagles continue to sit back and draft good players who are great fits for their offense and defense at excellent values. Continuing to address the trenches on both sides of the ball with DT Ty Robinson, IOL Drew Kendall, OT Myles Hinton, and OT Cameron Williams, the Eagles provide themselves with depth and upside, another yearly tradition. Adding LB Smeal Mondon, CB Mac McWilliams, and OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland provides coverage and pass-rush ability, rounded out by a backup QB option in Kyle McCord.

New England Patriots

The Patriots made it a point to surround Drake Maye with protection and weapons to open the draft. Then they pounded the defensive side of the ball with a hard-hitting, physical safety, Craig Woodson, run-stuffing defensive tackle with LONG ARMS, Josh Farmer, and then got a steal with one of the best pass rushers in the class in EDGE Brayden Swinson. Making sure to get the best kicker in the draft will hopefully solve the kicking woes they’ve seen as well.

Buffalo Bills

Adding massive human beings and making it work out has been a tried-and-true method for the Bills. They led off with DT Deone Walker, who is one of the more interesting players, coming off a back injury, but the talent is enticing enough to take a chance on day three. Then they added the best blocking tight end in the draft in 6-foot-6, 253-pound TE Jackson Hawes, along with 6-foot-8, 303-pound OT Chase Lundt. After their depth in the secondary had been continually tested through injury and the Chiefs, they add more bodies in DB Jordan Hancock and CB Dorian Strong—some excellent values in this class.

Losers

Cleveland Browns

I was a big fan of the Browns' direction after they traded down with the Jaguars in the first round and drafted DT Mason Graham. On day three, they went back to the well on both running back AND quarterback. If the plan was to draft Shedeur Sanders, why wait until day three and waste a pick on Gabriel or vice versa? Then selecting Dylan Sampson after Quinshon Judkins, while Jerome Ford is on the roster, is a head-scratcher, too. I know they didn’t have a wealth of day three selections in 2025, but that makes the decisions more challenging to swallow.

Xavier Restrepo

After having a fantastic final season as Cam Ward’s primary option on his way to being the number one overall draft pick, Xavier Restrepo has gone undrafted. While he might only be a slot player in the NFL, the ability to get open with nuance and quick feet is all there, and he’s absolutely faster than the forty-yard dash he ran, through an injury, I might add. Restrpo’s tape is that of a late-day two/early-day-three receiver, and he’s been passed over by every team in the NFL. I’m hopeful he’s a priority free agent and proves every NFL team that passed on him wrong.