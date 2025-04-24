2025 NFL Draft Round 2 Mock Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft finally marked its arrival! The Tennessee Titans kicked off the festivities by selecting quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars then executed a stunner by acquiring the No. 2 selection from the Cleveland Browns in a move up for Travis Hunter. The first round concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs selecting Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick.
As per usual, a ton of first-round talent went unselected and will be available on Friday during the second and third rounds. Having analyzed the first-round selections in real time, we present our second-round mock draft, using our newly launched Mock Draft Machine.
33. Cleveland Browns
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
34. Houston Texans
Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
35. Tennessee Titans
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
36. Cleveland Browns
Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
37. Las Vegas Raiders
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
38. New England Patriots
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
39. Chicago Bears
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
40. New Orleans Saints
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
41. Chicago Bears
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
42. New York Jets
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
43. San Francisco 49ers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
44. Dallas Cowboys
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
45. Indianapolis Colts
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
46. Los Angeles Rams
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
47. Arizona Cardinals
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
48. Miami Dolphins
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
49. Cincinnati Bengals
Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia
50. Seattle Seahawks
Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
51. Denver Broncos
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
52. Seattle Seahawks
Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
54. Green Bay Packers
Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
55. Los Angeles Chargers
Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
56. Buffalo Bills
Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
57. Carolina Panthers
Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
58. Houston Texans
J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
59. Baltimore Ravens
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
60. Detroit Lions
Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona
61. Washington Commanders
Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
62. Buffalo Bills
Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
64. Philadelphia Eagles
Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M