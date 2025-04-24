2025 NFL Draft Round 2 Mock Draft (Mock Drafts)
2025 NFL Draft Round 2 Mock Draft


by Justin Melo
Apr 24, 2025 11:49 pm

The 2025 NFL Draft finally marked its arrival! The Tennessee Titans kicked off the festivities by selecting quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars then executed a stunner by acquiring the No. 2 selection from the Cleveland Browns in a move up for Travis Hunter. The first round concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs selecting Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick.

As per usual, a ton of first-round talent went unselected and will be available on Friday during the second and third rounds. Having analyzed the first-round selections in real time, we present our second-round mock draft, using our newly launched Mock Draft Machine.

33. Cleveland Browns

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

34. Houston Texans

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

35. Tennessee Titans

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

36. Cleveland Browns

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

37. Las Vegas Raiders

38. New England Patriots

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

39. Chicago Bears

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

40. New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

41. Chicago Bears

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

42. New York Jets

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

44. Dallas Cowboys

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

45. Indianapolis Colts

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

46. Los Angeles Rams

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

47. Arizona Cardinals

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

48. Miami Dolphins

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

49. Cincinnati Bengals

Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

50. Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

51. Denver Broncos

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

52. Seattle Seahawks

Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

54. Green Bay Packers

Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

55. Los Angeles Chargers

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

56. Buffalo Bills

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

57. Carolina Panthers

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans

J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

59. Baltimore Ravens

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

60. Detroit Lions

Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona

61. Washington Commanders

Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

62. Buffalo Bills

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M


Justin Melo
