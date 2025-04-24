2025 NFL Draft Round 1 Winners & Losers

IT’S OVER! The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft had some twists and turns, but after four trades and a few risers and fallers, all 32 selections have been made. It was an entertaining way to begin the weekend with a few shocking moves that left me stunned, along with some picks I enjoyed.

Every draft has its winners and losers, and while we won’t know the truths of those for a few years, it’s still fun to predict which teams fall on either side.

Winners

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars made a statement under a fresh-faced, new general manager, James Gladstone, and traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the best player in the draft. Travis Hunter. While Hunter could become an all-pro position at corner or wide receiver, not many teams with a quarterback making $55 million a year (AAV) are trading up to draft a player who will predominantly play defense. While Hunter will have some packages on the defensive side, the Jags made the move to pair him with Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr., a move I love.

Cleveland Browns

Look, I know the Browns passed on Hunter, and while that could come home to roost, they’ve realized that building out their roster and looking to the future is going to be what gets them out of the hole they dug themselves into. Mason Graham is going to be a weapon alongside Myles Garrett, and they end up with five top-100 selections in 2025 while adding the Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick. The trade could easily turn out to be a win-win.

Chicago Bears

Many Chicago fans had their sights set on the possibility of trading up for Ashton Jeanty, and while he would have been a fun addition for Ben Johnson, adding Colston Loveland and not having to sacrifice capital to get a running back is a much better outcome. I know the Bears paid Cole Kmet a few years ago, but what Loveland is going to bring to the offense, with his versatility, playmaking in every phase of the passing game, and being a trusted option to Caleb Williams, will have a far greater impact. They can still add a dynamic running back on day two and reach the offensive heights Ben Johnson is looking for.

Losers

New York Giants

Abdul Carter was the second-best player in this draft, and the Giants walked away with him. They could have left it at that, and everyone would have been happy. Then, a regime that likely isn’t around in 2026, traded back into the first round, giving up 2025 and 2026 third-round picks to select Jaxson Dart. Brian Daboll then came out and said after the pick that Russell Wilson is the starter. Even if Dart becomes the starter at some point in 2025, this regime won’t win enough games to stick around in 2026—a head-scratching decision.

Atlanta Falcons