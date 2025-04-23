Will Sheppard NFL Draft Interview: Red-Zone Threat

Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard is among the biggest red-zone threats in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sheppard ranks third in Vanderbilt history in touchdown receptions with 21. He then transferred to Colorado and scored another six touchdowns in 2024.

Sheppard recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Sheppard discussed the decision to enter the portal, playing with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter at Colorado, his outstanding Pro Day performance, which teams are showing interest in him, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from Vanderbilt to Colorado?

Will Sheppard: I don’t have any regrets. I ended up getting everything I was searching for out of Colorado. I got to play with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and a bunch of other guys who are also going to the league with me.

LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., we had a great time. I matured as a player and as a man. I’m ready to be a pro. I’m happy I made the decision to go to Colorado.

JM: Despite having to share the ball with everybody you just mentioned, you still managed to record 48 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. What do you think allowed you to make such a quick transition in a crowded room?

Will Sheppard: I was a No. 1 receiver at Vanderbilt. At the end of the day, I was used to being the go-to guy. I know what it takes to go out there and make plays as the focal point of a passing attack.

I was ready to capitalize when my number was called. Playing football comes easy to me.

JM: Between Vanderbilt and Colorado, you've scored 23 touchdowns over the previous three seasons. That's a pattern. What do you think it is about your game that allows you to find the end zone so frequently?

Will Sheppard: I have a “want to” when it comes to scoring touchdowns. I’m tied for third place in Vanderbilt history in receiving touchdowns. I’m a very reliable target in the end zone.

JM: How did iron sharpen iron at practice? In the receiver room alone, you had yourself, Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr., which we touched on earlier. Practice must have been so much fun.

Will Sheppard: It was great. I enjoyed playing in such a deep receiver room. It brought out the competitive nature in everybody. We all wanted the best for each other, but at the end of the day, we were in contention with one another as well.

The best thing about being in that deep Colorado receiver room was the opportunity to pick each other’s brains and learn from one another. We watched a bunch of film together and learned a lot of new skills.

JM: It was so much fun to watch. Pro Day was recently. Walk us through some of the results. Were you satisfied with your performance?

Will Sheppard: I participated in the 40-yard dash, broad and vertical jump, and ran routes. I believe I leaped a 41.5-inch vertical. I jumped a 10-foot-11 broad jump and my official 40-yard dash time was a 4.52, 4.53. Some scouts clocked it at 4.45.

I didn’t have one ball hit the ground during Shedeur Sanders’ throwing session. It was a great day.

JM: You were outstanding at the “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find” showcase. You displayed elite athleticism and route-running ability. Does Will Sheppard have a favorite route to run?

Will Sheppard: Everybody always asks me this question. I don’t really have a favorite. I just love getting the ball in my hands (laughs).

JM: Why is Shedeur Sanders the best quarterback in this year’s class?

Will Sheppard: He has so many different physical attributes. He’s so strong mentally as well. The bright lights are never too much for him. He’s been under the spotlight since he was a little kid. The moment is never too big for him.

He’s also the most accurate quarterback in the draft. He has that leadership ability. He trusted us receivers to do what we needed to do.

JM: I love that. Who are some of the NFL teams you've met with throughout this process?

Will Sheppard: I met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The teams who have been checking in on me are the Chargers, Texans, Titans, Giants, Cowboys, Saints, Broncos, Bills, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Browns.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Will Sheppard going to make at the next level?