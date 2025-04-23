Tyler Cooper NFL Draft Interview: Ready To Work

Minnesota offensive guard Tyler Cooper understands hard work and competition. The Golden Gophers standout prepared for the 2025 NFL Draft by improving as a player at one of the best programs in the nation for offensive linemen. Cooper enters the league as a two-year starter at Minnesota.

Cooper recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Cooper discussed honing his craft at Minnesota, which positions NFL teams see him playing at the next level, his recent private workout and pre-draft meetings, and more.

JM: You enter the 2025 NFL Draft as a two-year starter at Minnesota. Talk to me about how that experience will serve you well at the next level.

Tyler Cooper: Minnesota has produced some really good offensive linemen in recent drafts. That’s going to be the case this year as well. I was able to watch and learn from a lot of great players throughout my career. I played alongside them as well.

It taught me the value of hard work. Minnesota offensive linemen know how to approach the day. We pushed each other every single day. It’s like that the entire time you’re at Minnesota. We have the right mindset.

This year, us older guys carried that torch and showed the younger guys how it’s done.

JM: You did a great job carrying that torch. You've mostly played guard. Is that where teams see you playing at the next level?

Tyler Cooper: Yeah, I think it’ll mostly be in that middle three [interior offensive line] area. That’s really what I’ve been hearing.

JM: Is Tyler Cooper a power blocker in a phone booth, or agile in space? What's your identity as an offensive lineman?

Tyler Cooper: I think you have to be able to do both if you want to play the offensive line position at a high level. You have to be versatile. I definitely have the ability to move in space. I’m agile. I have terrific lateral quickness. That’s definitely one of my strengths.

At the end of the day, you also have to be able to line up opposite somebody and dominate them in a phone booth.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. What was Tyler Cooper’s favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?

Tyler Cooper: That’s a great question. I loved running outside zone this past season. That was probably my favorite. We really just grew as an offense when it came to running those outside zone concepts. It wasn’t something we had done historically in years past.

Outside zone played a huge role in our offense in 2024. It was a lot of fun to run off the ball and cut the defense off, and get people moving. The running backs we had this year, Darius Taylor is unbelievably talented. We took a lot of pride in creating rushing lanes for him.

JM: It was fun to watch you guys run outside zone on tape. Have you met with many NFL teams throughout this process?

Tyler Cooper: I met with just about every team at the East-West Shrine Bowl. I worked out privately for the New Orleans Saints. I also met with the Dallas Cowboys in person before my Pro Day. They came out here [to Minnesota] for it.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Tyler Cooper going to make at the next level?

Tyler Cooper: I’m going to show up and prove to my teammates that I’m ready to work and compete. I’m going to earn everything I’m given. We’re taught to work unbelievably hard here at Minnesota. I was brought up and prepared the right way.