Shaun Dolac NFL Draft Interview: Film Junkie

Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac may be the best story of the 2025 NFL Draft. From a walk-on to MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Dolac’s story is one of hard work and sheer determination. The criticisms and doubts never bothered him. They only fueled a work ethic that borders on obsession.

Dolac recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Dolac discussed his inspiring journey, how he took developmental steps forward, his appreciation for Bulls defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Bowen, and more.

JM: You led the nation in tackles this past season with a school-record 168 tackles. You had 18.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. You were named MAC Defensive Player of the Year. What an incredible year. How do you look back on the season?

Shaun Dolac: It was an exciting season. I had great people around me. It all started with the coaching staff. I had a great head coach, a great linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator in Joe Bowen. He gave me a ton of knowledge. They were very willing to develop me as a football player.

It was an amazing experience to play for that defense. We were all trying to learn and get better every single day. Buffalo invests in that improvement. Coach Bowen coached us at a maximum level.

Having the opportunity to be around coach Bowen was a blessing. We had incredible guys in the locker room as well. My teammates made this past year so much fun. We went to the Bahamas Bowl. We went 9-4. It was one of the best seasons in Buffalo history.

The whole season was an amazing experience, and the people around me made it that much better. I had a lot of fun with my guys. We had genuine fun in the locker room. It was a special year.

JM: That really is special. You are a former walk-on who eventually earned a scholarship. You went from that to MAC Player of the Year honors. I imagine a lot of hard work went into the journey.

Shaun Dolac: A lot of hard work went into that, indeed. It’s a testament to my story. Keep going no matter what. It doesn’t matter how many people tell you you’re not good enough. I was overlooked. I was told I was undersized.

I didn’t listen to any of that. No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s always going to be somebody who criticizes you and tries to put you down. I used that as motivation. It pushed me to keep going every single day.

I had a lot of support from my community, my family, and my friends. They continued to believe in me. Being that walk-on, I had to earn everything. It gave me this mentality where I didn’t expect anyone to give me anything. I didn’t receive anything I didn’t work for.

I persevered. I went through a lot. I overcame every obstacle life threw my way. You have to manage it and persevere through it. I have to give all the credit and glory to God. My faith is the foundation of my life. I placed my trust in him. It all worked out in the end.

JM: Your story is so beautiful. I love watching you on tape. You also had five interceptions and five pass breakups this past season. Talk to me about your ability to play in coverage.

Shaun Dolac: Coach Bowen challenged me to be more versatile this year. I had played MIKE linebacker the last couple seasons. I was in the box as more of a run stopper. I was primarily tasked with flooding those gaps. I still played in coverage a little bit, but it wasn’t a lot.

I was able to play WILL linebacker in 2024. I showcased my versatility in coverage. I got to use my athletic abilities to my advantage. I wanted to put that to the test. It allowed me to make more plays when the ball was in the air.

That was huge for me. It displayed my athletic ability in coverage. I showed I could play man and zone coverage. The way coach Bowen runs our defense allows us to play fast. We trusted each other.

We all learned the defense conceptually. I trusted my teammates and they trusted me to make plays. That’s ultimately what we did this year. I was able to read the quarterback’s eyes, to read route concepts.

Watching film is a big part of my life (laughs). I believe I watch it on a different level from most. I’m able to decipher what the offense is doing before the snap. I recognize alignments and I see things pre-snap. It gives me a huge advantage. I anticipate what’s happening. I can read and react.

Whatever you see on film, that’s usually what you’re going to see in a game. That’s where a lot of my interceptions came from. We played a lot of Cover 2. I’m reading the quarterback’s eyes and my eyes are moving with his. I was breaking on the ball.

That’s where the pass deflections and interceptions came from. Coach Bowen did a great job during position drills in practice. We’re reading our queues and improving our footwork. We repped everything that was going to help us in a game.

JM: That’s an incredibly detailed breakdown. You had a terrific Pro Day, running in the 4.55 range and posting 25 reps on the bench press. Those would have been some of the best results among all linebackers at the NFL Combine. Did you get great feedback from scouts on the performance?

Shaun Dolac: I personally wasn’t shocked by what I ran and how I performed. That’s what I’ve been doing my entire life. I just continue to put my head down and go to work. It doesn’t matter what anybody says to me. I didn’t pay attention to what I was predicted to run.

I heard I wasn’t athletic. I’m this and that. No, I’m who I am because of what I did to get here. I’ve been working my entire life to get to this point. I’m going to continue to work. You’re going to see that at the next level.

JM: You’re an incredibly hard worker. You attended the Buffalo Bills’ local day. Who are some of the other teams you've met with recently?

Shaun Dolac: I’ve spoken with and met with a couple of other teams. I’m going to keep those details confidential out of respect to the process. I’ve met with scouts and coaches. It’s been a fun process.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Shaun Dolac going to make at the next level?

Shaun Dolac: I’m going to make a strong impact, whether that’s on defense as a starting linebacker or on special teams. I’m always ready and willing to put my best foot forward. I’m going to continue carrying that walk-on mentality with me.

I’ve always played the game with a chip on my shoulder. That’s just who I am. No matter who I’m up against, it’s always going to be me against you. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to put our team in the best position to win.

I’m going to own whatever role I’m asked to play. You’re always going to get everything I have. I’m a film junkie. I can be there all day long. I look for any small advantage I can identify.