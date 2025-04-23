Ruben Hyppolite II NFL Draft Interview: Early Impact

Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II has been a big-time riser in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hyppolite II was clocked as fast as 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at Pro Day, which would have been a position-best time at the NFL Combine. He ended up going on 10 pre-draft visits as a result.

Hyppolite II recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Hyppolite II discussed his breakout 2023 and 2024 seasons at Maryland, his breathtaking Pro Day performance, his latest pre-draft visits and virtual meetings, and more.

JM: You put together two really nice seasons at Maryland in 2023 and 2024, recording 66 tackles in consecutive campaigns. What led to your breakout season in 2023, and what helped you sustain it in 2024?

Ruben Hyppolite II: That 2023 season was a great year for me. I had closed out the 2022 campaign with a great performance in our Bowl game [Duke’s Mayo Bowl versus NC State]. It was all about carrying that momentum over to that offseason. I got bigger, faster, stronger.

We had a great [defensive front] and a great secondary as well. I played hard for my teammates and we cared about each other. We had a great year together. I showed I could be versatile. I stopped the run and played the pass. I was a great teammate and player. I showcased that on a national stage.

JM: You also made a career-high 6.5 tackles for loss this past season. Where did the increased backfield production come from?

Ruben Hyppolite II: I would credit my play recognition. I also owe a lot of thanks to my position coach Lance Thompson. He really helped me become a better student of the game. I understood offensive concepts and formations. My play recognition got so much better.

I had to make the calls. I wore the green dot. I had to get my teammates lined up. I recognized plays. I became a quicker, faster player. Everything just happened at a faster pace for me. I loved getting the calls and being responsible for getting everyone lined up.

It was a combination of those things. I spent a lot of time preparing. I made sure I had my keys, my Ts crossed and my Is dotted. From there, it was just about going out there and performing, making plays.

JM: It made a huge difference. You were clocked as fast as 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at Pro Day. That would've been the fastest time among LBs at the NFL Combine. You must have been pretty satisfied with your Pro Day showing. It was a massive showcase for you.

Ruben Hyppolite II: It was so important for me to go out there and perform after I didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine. It came down to the wire for me. I knew Pro Day was going to be my opportunity. I had a lot on the line.

I had a lot of pre-draft visits scheduled before Pro Day, so I was just focused on carrying over that momentum and doing well at Pro Day. As soon as I ran what I did, we had even more teams hit us up to schedule visits.

It was a great showcase for me. It took off for me. I’ve been busy ever since. I left everything out there on the field at Pro Day. I hit all my numbers I wanted to hit. The rest is history. I’m thankful for my pre-draft training staff at TEST Football Academy. I was training down in New Jersey with them. We had an entire team and they were fantastic. They really helped me reach my goals during the pre-draft training process in advance of Pro Day.

JM: I believe you made 10 pre-draft visits. That's crazy! Where did you go?

Ruben Hyppolite II: I went everywhere, man (laughs). It’s a bit of a blur. I think I took like 30 flights in two weeks, connecting flights included. It was a lot.

I visited with the Los Angeles Chargers. That was my first time in LA. I appreciated their hospitality. I loved the city. They have so many great coaches. The general manager [Joe Horitz] is a great guy. It was great to be in that environment, in their building.

I also visited the Kansas City Chiefs. That was another great visit. They have a great culture in a great city. There’s a lot of smart people in that building. You can see why they’ve won so many Super Bowls.

I went to a lot of places and had a lot of great meetings. I was all over the East Coast, midwest, West Coast.

I had a lot of Zoom meetings as well. I had great virtual meetings with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills. I also visited the New England Patriots on a 30 visit. Those are some of the other teams I’ve been in contact with.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Ruben Hyppolite II going to make at the next level?

Ruben Hyppolite II: I’m looking forward to making an early impact. I’m going to come in and attack the process, attack rookie minicamp and OTAs [organized team activities].

I’m going to gain the trust of everybody in the building, front office, and coaching staff, veteran players as well. I want to gain the respect of my teammates. I want to make the biggest impact I can make.

I want to play a role on defense, and on special teams as well. I know special teams is the quickest pathway to getting on the field early. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to showcase my ability to play in coverage as well.

I have a lot of value to display. I want to work my way to a starting role. Whatever that takes, however long that takes, I’m going to commit to the process. I know what it takes to play at this level. I’m very confident in my abilities.

I know I’m going to land in the right place with the right staff. I’m just excited for the process to play out. Whatever team takes me, I’m looking forward to the challenge and opportunity. I’m ready to be around a great coaching staff with great teammates.