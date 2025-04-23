NFL Mock Draft 2025: Ryan Fowler Final

Folks, we've made it. The best time of the year! Sit back and enjoy the entirety of the 2025 NFL Draft, one that, surely, will have its fair share of movement and surprises.
With scheme fit, personal player evaluation, and final conversations within league circles in consideration, here is my only and final predictive 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.
**indicates a trade
2025 NFL Mock Draft
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
7. New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
11. San Francisco 49ers
Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss
12. Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
13. Miami Dolphins
Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
14. Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
15. Atlanta Falcons
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
23. Buffalo Bills**
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
25. Houston Texans
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
28. Detroit Lions
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
29. New Orleans Saints**
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
30. Green Bay Packers**
Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU