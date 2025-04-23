NFL Mock Draft 2025: Ryan Fowler Final

Folks, we've made it. The best time of the year! Sit back and enjoy the entirety of the 2025 NFL Draft, one that, surely, will have its fair share of movement and surprises.

With scheme fit, personal player evaluation, and final conversations within league circles in consideration, here is my only and final predictive 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.

**indicates a trade

2025 NFL Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

7. New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

13. Miami Dolphins

Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan

23. Buffalo Bills**

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

25. Houston Texans

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

28. Detroit Lions

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

29. New Orleans Saints**

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

30. Green Bay Packers**

Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU