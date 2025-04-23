NFL Mock Draft 2025: Mason Johnstone Final

The 2025 NFL Draft cycle is officially wrapped, and this was one of the more entertaining classes in recent memory. From dynamic offensive playmakers to hybrid defenders who blur traditional positional lines, the group brought creativity and unpredictability to the evaluation process. We saw a continued shift toward versatility—teams are clearly valuing movement skills, alignment flexibility, and football IQ across the board. Whether it was unconventional tight ends, space players out of the backfield, or front-seven defenders with multi-gap capability, this class reminded us that projection is often more important than polish.