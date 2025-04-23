NFL Mock Draft 2025: Mason Johnstone Final (Mock Drafts)
NFL Mock Draft 2025: Mason Johnstone Final

by Mason Johnstone
Apr 23, 2025 11:02 pm

The 2025 NFL Draft cycle is officially wrapped, and this was one of the more entertaining classes in recent memory. From dynamic offensive playmakers to hybrid defenders who blur traditional positional lines, the group brought creativity and unpredictability to the evaluation process. We saw a continued shift toward versatility—teams are clearly valuing movement skills, alignment flexibility, and football IQ across the board. Whether it was unconventional tight ends, space players out of the backfield, or front-seven defenders with multi-gap capability, this class reminded us that projection is often more important than polish.

Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.

**indicates a trade

2025 NFL Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

7. New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

10. Chicago Bears

Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan

11. San Francisco 49ers

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

18. Seattle Seahawks

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

23. Green Bay Packers

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

24. Minnesota Vikings

Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

25. Houston Texans

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

28. Detroit Lions

Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

29. Washington Commanders

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

30. Buffalo Bills

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue


