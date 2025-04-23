NFL Mock Draft 2025: Mason Johnstone Final

The 2025 NFL Draft cycle is officially wrapped, and this was one of the more entertaining classes in recent memory. From dynamic offensive playmakers to hybrid defenders who blur traditional positional lines, the group brought creativity and unpredictability to the evaluation process. We saw a continued shift toward versatility—teams are clearly valuing movement skills, alignment flexibility, and football IQ across the board. Whether it was unconventional tight ends, space players out of the backfield, or front-seven defenders with multi-gap capability, this class reminded us that projection is often more important than polish.
Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.
**indicates a trade
2025 NFL Mock Draft
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
7. New York Jets
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
10. Chicago Bears
Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
11. San Francisco 49ers
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
12. Dallas Cowboys
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
13. Miami Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
18. Seattle Seahawks
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
23. Green Bay Packers
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
24. Minnesota Vikings
Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina
25. Houston Texans
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
26. Los Angeles Rams
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
27. Baltimore Ravens
Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
28. Detroit Lions
Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss
29. Washington Commanders
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
30. Buffalo Bills
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue