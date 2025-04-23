NFL Mock Draft 2025: Keith Sanchez Final

For the first time in the common draft era, every NFL team has its first-round pick entering night one of the draft. Outside of Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans, the rest of this draft is a complete toss-up. The theme for this draft is expect the unexpected—so sit back and enjoy the fireworks. Check out my final predictive 2025 NFL mock draft to see, not what the reports say, but what I think NFL teams will actually do on draft day.