NFL Mock Draft 2025: Keith Sanchez Final

For the first time in the common draft era, every NFL team has its first-round pick entering night one of the draft. Outside of Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans, the rest of this draft is a complete toss-up. The theme for this draft is expect the unexpected—so sit back and enjoy the fireworks. Check out my final predictive 2025 NFL mock draft to see, not what the reports say, but what I think NFL teams will actually do on draft day.
Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.
**indicates a trade
2025 NFL Mock Draft
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
10. Chicago Bears
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
11. San Francisco 49ers
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
12. Dallas Cowboys
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
13. Miami Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
18. Seattle Seahawks
Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
24. Minnesota Vikings
Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss
25. Houston Texans
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
27. Baltimore Ravens
Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
28. Detroit Lions
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
29. Washington Commanders
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
30. Buffalo Bills
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Darius Alexander, IDL, Toledo