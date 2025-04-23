NFL Mock Draft 2025: Keith Sanchez Final (Mock Drafts)
For the first time in the common draft era, every NFL team has its first-round pick entering night one of the draft. Outside of Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans, the rest of this draft is a complete toss-up. The theme for this draft is expect the unexpected—so sit back and enjoy the fireworks. Check out my final predictive 2025 NFL mock draft to see, not what the reports say, but what I think NFL teams will actually do on draft day.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

10. Chicago Bears

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

11. San Francisco 49ers

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

18. Seattle Seahawks

Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

24. Minnesota Vikings

Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

25. Houston Texans

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

27. Baltimore Ravens

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

29. Washington Commanders

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

30. Buffalo Bills

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Alexander, IDL, Toledo


