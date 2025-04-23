NFL Mock Draft 2025: Justin Melo Final (Mock Drafts)
NFL Mock Draft 2025: Justin Melo Final

by Justin Melo
Apr 23, 2025 11:03 pm

The 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived! After months of evaluations, including game film, analyzing the all-star circuit, NFL Combine, and Pro Day testing numbers, and official team visits, the pre-draft process is complete. Thursday's opening round promises to be unpredictable and exciting due to a lack of league-wide consensus.

Here goes my final first-round 2025 NFL mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.

**indicates a trade

2025 NFL Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

5. Chicago Bears**

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

7. New York Jets

Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan

8. Carolina Panthers

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

9. New Orleans Saints

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

10. Jacksonville Jaguars**

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

11. San Francisco 49ers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. New York Giants**

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

23. Green Bay Packers

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

24. Minnesota Vikings

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

25. Houston Texans

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

28. Detroit Lions

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

29. Washington Commanders

Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

30. Buffalo Bills

Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

