NFL Mock Draft 2025: Justin Melo Final

The 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived! After months of evaluations, including game film, analyzing the all-star circuit, NFL Combine, and Pro Day testing numbers, and official team visits, the pre-draft process is complete. Thursday's opening round promises to be unpredictable and exciting due to a lack of league-wide consensus.
Here goes my final first-round 2025 NFL mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.
Please note that you can click on each player's name to read their full scouting report.
**indicates a trade
2025 NFL Mock Draft
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots
Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
5. Chicago Bears**
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
7. New York Jets
Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
8. Carolina Panthers
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
9. New Orleans Saints
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
10. Jacksonville Jaguars**
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
11. San Francisco 49ers
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
12. Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
13. Miami Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. New York Giants**
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
23. Green Bay Packers
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
24. Minnesota Vikings
Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
25. Houston Texans
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
28. Detroit Lions
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
29. Washington Commanders
Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
30. Buffalo Bills
Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss