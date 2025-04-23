NFL Mock Draft 2025: Jaime Eisner Final (Mock Drafts)
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here. After months and months of coverage, live viewings, all-star games, the NFL Combine, Pro Days, etc., it's finally time to turn all the hypotheticals into reality. The goal of this final 2025 NFL Mock Draft is to predict how I think the first round will go on Thursday night. Based on conversations with league personnel, team fits, and film evaluation, here is my final predictive 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

**indicates a trade

2025 NFL Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Chicago Bears**

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

10. Jacksonville Jaguars**

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

11. San Francisco 49ers

Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan

12. Dallas Cowboys

Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss

13. Miami Dolphins

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

24. Kansas City Chiefs**

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

25. Houston Texans

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

26. Los Angeles Rams

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

28. Detroit Lions

Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon

29. Washington Commanders

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

30. New York Giants**

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

31. Minnesota Vikings**

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

