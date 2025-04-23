NFL Mock Draft 2025: Jaime Eisner Final

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here. After months and months of coverage, live viewings, all-star games, the NFL Combine, Pro Days, etc., it's finally time to turn all the hypotheticals into reality. The goal of this final 2025 NFL Mock Draft is to predict how I think the first round will go on Thursday night. Based on conversations with league personnel, team fits, and film evaluation, here is my final predictive 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
**indicates a trade
2025 NFL Mock Draft
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Chicago Bears**
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
8. Carolina Panthers
Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
10. Jacksonville Jaguars**
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
11. San Francisco 49ers
Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
12. Dallas Cowboys
Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss
13. Miami Dolphins
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons
Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
24. Kansas City Chiefs**
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
25. Houston Texans
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
26. Los Angeles Rams
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
27. Baltimore Ravens
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
28. Detroit Lions
Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon
29. Washington Commanders
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
30. New York Giants**
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
31. Minnesota Vikings**
Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA