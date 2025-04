NFL Mock Draft 2025: Daniel Harms Final

It's finally time. After months of all-star games, player workouts, and millions of mock drafts, we're all going to see the fruits of NFL front offices and scouting departments realized. These players have been through the ringer, and they'll get to hear their names called and have their childhood dreams realized. Here's my final 2025 NFL Mock Draft based on team needs and value on the board at the time of each team's selections. Enjoy the 2025 NFL Draft!