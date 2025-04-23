Mac McWilliams NFL Draft Interview: Strong Impact

UCF cornerback Mac McWilliams is among the most competitive and productive players at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft. McWilliams recorded 24 pass breakups at UAB and UCF. A natural fit at nickel who understands run fits, he also ran an outstanding 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

McWilliams recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. McWilliams discussed playing with his older brother at UAB, playing on Trent Richardson’s little league team, being competitive at the catch point, his pre-draft meetings, and more.

JM: Before coming to UCF, you initially played with your older brother, Fish McWilliams at UAB. That must have been pretty cool.

Mac McWilliams: I look back on that decision as a blessing. I was blessed with the opportunity to go to UAB coming out of high school. I always played against my older brother growing up. When the opportunity came to go to UAB, and my older brother had already committed there the year prior, that was my only stop.

I had a few other offers that I was weighing, but in all reality, I always wanted to play with my older brother. I made that decision to go to UAB.

JM: You made the decision to go play on a bigger stage at UCF in 2024. It worked out beautifully for you. When we turn the tape on, we see a tenacious cornerback who plays with toughness. How did you develop that mentality?

Mac McWilliams: I’ve always had that mentality since I was a little kid. I was brought up playing against the best of the best. I was taught by one of the best in Trent Richardson. I played on one of his little league teams. He always told us it takes a lot of hard work to make the NFL.

So that’s what I did. I dedicated myself to hard work. That’s all I’ve ever known; that’s how I grew up.

JM: That’s really cool that you played on Trent Richardson’s little league team. I think you've been versatile enough to play inside and outside, but what are you hearing from NFL teams? Where do they primarily see you playing?

Mac McWilliams: Slot corner. Most teams are talking about me playing nickel cornerback. Each coach, each scout has asked me which position I prefer. I always tell them I’m a versatile player, but I would definitely like to be in that nickel position.

I love fitting those run gaps from the nickel. I understand those run gaps.

JM: We saw that on tape at a high level. You also put forth a great performance at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.41 40-yard dash. Do you think you surprised scouts with that performance?

Mac McWilliams: I definitely feel like I surprised scouts at the NFL Combine. Going into the draft, I had a lot of scouts saying I was a high 4.5, 4.6 guy. I went out there and proved I’m faster than they think I am. It was a great experience, a great moment for me.

JM: The NFL Combine was an incredible showcase for your athleticism. You had a ton of pass breakups throughout your college football career. Talk to me about your ability to disrupt the catch point.

Mac McWilliams: It’s really just about your eye discipline. That’s the main thing, in my opinion. Going into practice, I was always taught that good eye discipline will take you where you need to go. That’s how I track the ball.

Knowing that the receiver wants the ball at his back shoulder on a fade ball or a go ball, I know and understand when a receiver is getting ready to attack the ball. I play through their hands. I’m poised at the top of the route, and when the ball is in the air. That’s my main thing. I stay poised.

JM: It’s a lot of fun to watch you compete at the catch point. Have you met with any teams throughout this pre-draft process, whether in person or virtually?

Mac McWilliams: I’ve met with a bunch of teams. I’ve been on Zoom meetings. I actually just did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ local pro day workout. I didn’t work out, but I met with their coaching staff.

I had a visit with the Houston Texans as well. I met with the Bucs again on Zoom. I also met virtually with the Jets and Chargers, to name a few.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You’re so damn competitive on tape. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Mac McWilliams going to make at the next level?

Mac McWilliams: I’m trying to make a strong impact. I’m going to keep my head down and go to work every single day. That’s the main thing. I’m ready for the grind. I’ve been preparing for it.