Jimmy Horn Jr. NFL Draft Interview: Instant Asset

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was a dynamic playmaker for the Buffaloes' offense this past season. The former South Florida transfer produced 37 receptions for 441 yards and a touchdown. Horn Jr. was also dynamic as a kickoff and punt returner.

Horn Jr. recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Horn Jr. discussed playing in a loaded Colorado room, how iron sharpened iron at practice, the recent “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find” Pro Day showcase, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from South Florida to Colorado? It was a decision that worked out for you.

Jimmy Horn Jr.: Going to Colorado was the best decision I’ve ever made. I prayed about that decision, and God led me to Colorado.

JM: Despite having to share the ball in the offense, you still managed to score a career-high six touchdowns in 2023. What do you think allowed you to make such a quick transition?

Jimmy Horn Jr.: I put in a lot of work. I came in with the right mentality. I wanted to play and contribute right away. I worked for it. I knew that I was going to make a big impact. Shedeur Sanders and I connected immediately. We just had that natural chemistry. Everything else took care of itself.

JM: It sure did. How did iron sharpen iron at practice? In the receiver room alone, you had yourself, Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester. All four of you had to share the ball. You’re all getting drafted this year. Practice must have been so much fun. You all made each other better.

Jimmy Horn Jr.: Iron for sure sharpens iron at Colorado. We competed with each other every single day. There was no jealousy in our receiver room. Everybody was on the same page and we strived for the same goals together.

This game might not be a Jimmy Horn Jr. game. The next game might not be a Will Sheppard game, and so on. We knew we had to play hard and earn our opportunities. We were all on that same page.

Football is competitive at the end of the day. We all wanted the ball as wide receivers. If you don’t want the ball as a receiver, you probably shouldn’t be playing on offense. We all had a competitive nature inside of us that pushed us to get better.

JM: It happened at a high level. Colorado’s “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find” Pro Day showcase was recently. The Draft Network was in attendance. It was quite the spectacle. Walk us through some of the results. Were you satisfied with your performance?

Jimmy Horn Jr.: I was for sure satisfied with my performance. I ran a 4.40 at Pro Day, a bit faster than my NFL Combine [4.46] time. I ran some great routes at Pro Day. I was smooth getting in and out of my breaks.

It was a very successful day for me. I felt good out there. I was on the field with my brothers for one last time.

JM: Watching you work in the offense was so much fun. Does Jimmy Horn Jr. have a favorite route to run?

Jimmy Horn Jr.: My favorite route to run is the choice route. Once I make the right decision in that choice route, I basically have the option to run a slant, hitch, or break it outside versus man or zone coverage.

Man coverage, I have the option to break a choice route outside. If it’s zone coverage, I can hitch and grab an easy catch in the soft zone and pick up yards after catch.

JM: You run those choice routes at a high level. What are teams telling you about your role at the next level? Are you hearing slot receiver, special teams?

Jimmy Horn Jr.: I’m hearing a little bit of everything. I’m a receiver first and foremost. I also happen to be a huge asset to the return game on special teams as well. Teams are definitely talking about me returning kicks and punts.

JM: Who are some of the NFL teams you've met with throughout this process? A lot of teams were in attendance at Pro Day. I’m sure you had some in-person meetings.

Jimmy Horn Jr.: If I’m not mistaken, I’ve essentially met with all 32 teams. We’ll find out who’s going to draft me soon!

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Jimmy Horn Jr. going to make at the next level?

Jimmy Horn Jr.: I’m going to make an instant impact. I’m coming in to compete right away. That’s my mindset. I want to make an impact right away. I want to be an asset and help the team win.