Jesse Johnson III NFL Draft Interview: Creating Turnovers

Austin Peay cornerback Jesse Johnson III put together a nice season in 2024 after previously playing at Eastern Illinois and Tiffin. Johnson III recorded 46 tackles, six pass breakups, and four interceptions this past college football campaign. He’s since met with a slew of teams and was a standout at the Tennessee Titans’ local day, meeting Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback L’Jarius Sneed afterward.

Johnson III recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. He discussed his unique journey to the 2025 NFL Draft, his 2024 production, his recent pre-draft meetings with the Titans and others, and more.

JM: What a journey it's been for you, Jesse. You started out at Eastern Illinois and Tiffin before wrapping up at Austin Peay. How do you reflect on the decision to come to Austin Peay?

Jesse Johnson III: The decision to transfer to Austin Peay was based on loyalty and friendships. A friend of mine right now, Julius Wood, he plays for the Tennessee Titans. He went to East Carolina.

When I decided to enter the portal after our undefeated season at Tiffin in 2023, I was looking for a spot with a coaching staff that would really take me in. I wanted to get better on and off the field.

My friend Julius Wood, I wanted to prepare for the NFL like he did. His coaching staff left East Carolina for Austin Peay to become the cornerbacks coach and defensive coordinator. Wood recommended that stuff to me and the rest is history.

JM: You had 46 tackles, six pass breakups, and four interceptions this year. The move worked out nicely for you. Talk to me about your ability to disrupt the catch point. That's nice ball production.

Jesse Johnson III: That’s just my mentality. Whatever team comes to get me during the draft, I’m bringing the ability to take away the football. I love making my teammates better. I love creating turnovers and giving the ball back to our offense.

I have terrific football IQ and play recognition. I read and react accordingly. I have a knack for taking that ball away. I play the game with a ton of intensity. I have a lot of upside in that defensive backfield.

I want to get the ball back and give the offense another chance to score. I really harp on that. I’m always willing to go that extra mile to create a turnover. Whatever it takes.

JM: The production was impressive in 2024. Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Is it primarily nickel or boundary corner?

Jesse Johnson III: I really feel like I can play every position in the defensive backfield. I can play safety, nickel, or outside corner on the boundary. I think I’ll most likely play the boundary. I embrace those one-on-one matchups.

With my style at corner, coaches have been telling me that I come downhill and do a nice job playing the gaps in the run game.

JM: You recently participated in the Tennessee Titans’ local day. I believe you met with cornerbacks coach Tony Oden afterward. Have you met with any other teams?

Jesse Johnson III: I did meet with Titans cornerbacks coach Tony Oden after Tennessee’s local day on April 11. They invited me to stick around and pulled me to the back. It went really well. Coach Oden is a great guy. He liked me and I liked him. We talked a lot about football and life in general.

Coach Oden introduced me to L’Jarius Sneed, a great cornerback for the Titans. I also met with one of the special teams coaches as well. It went really well. We talked about my journey. I really liked being up there in Tennessee.

I’ve also met with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders throughout this process as well. I was at the College Gridiron Showcase in January.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Jesse Johnson III?

Jesse Johnson III: If a team comes to get Jesse Johnson III, you’re coming to get the ball as well. I’m going to create turnovers. I make a living being around that ball. I force fumbles, recover fumbles, score touchdowns, and generate interceptions.