Garrett Dellinger NFL Draft Interview: Balanced Blocker

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger is among the more versatile blockers in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tigers' standout has legitimate experience playing all five positions. NFL teams love Dellinger’s positional flexibility.

Dellinger recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Dellinger discussed his positional versatility, his favorite play to run in the playbook, where teams see him primarily playing at the next level, and more.

JM: You leave LSU having made 41 career appearances with 30 starts. How do you think that experience will serve you well at the next level?

Garrett Dellinger: Just being able to play a lot of football and seeing every variation of defensive formations. I’ve seen it all, from defensive schemes to different skill sets. Having those games under my belt, I can reach into my bag and pull something out when I see something new.

It just helped me adapt and adjust on the fly.

JM: You've also been super versatile. You started at three different positions at LSU and have shown the capability to play all five spots, especially at the Senior Bowl. I imagine teams are in love with your versatility.

Garrett Dellinger: Almost every single team has asked me if I can play different positions for them. They’ve asked me about my experience and where I’ve started at LSU. I’ve played everywhere on the offensive line. I’ve even played tight end (laughs).

I can play it all. It also helps me learn the game at a higher level. Because I’ve played every position, I understand the responsibility of all five positions up front. I can help other players becaUse of that knowledge.

JM: Is there a consensus on where they see you primarily playing at the next level? I assume it's inside at guard maybe?

Garrett Dellinger: Every team has asked me about playing center and guard. That’s where the majority of feedback is coming from. We’ve also discussed my ability to finish a game at tackle in a pinch. I’m able to do that as well.

JM: Is Garrett Dellinger an agile blocker in space, or powerful in a phone booth? How would you describe your traits and identity as an offensive lineman?

Garrett Dellinger: I’m a very powerful player. Once I get my hands on you and establish myself, it’s tough to beat my power. It’s hard for defensive linemen to get off my block.

JM: We see that on tape. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?

Garrett Dellinger: My favorite play was a duo play. I love those double teams up front. Those are always a ton of fun.

JM: I’ve never met an offensive lineman who didn’t love duo. Who are some of the teams you've met with throughout this process lately, whether through visits or virtuals?

Garrett Dellinger: I was at the Senior Bowl. Since then, I’ve done a ton of Zoom meetings with probably everyone in the league.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda blocker is Garrett Dellinger going to be at the next level?