Dorian Singer II NFL Draft Interview: Dedicated To The Game

It’s been a long, winding road to the 2025 NFL Draft for Utah wide receiver Dorian Singer II. Singer II was denied an additional year of college football eligibility by the NCAA the morning of his Pro Day. He now enters the draft as a former 1,000-yard receiver at Arizona who enjoyed a quality campaign with the Utes in 2024.

Singer II recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Singer II discussed the NCAA’s decision, his unique pre-draft process, his favorite routes to run, his college football journey, and more.

JM: Correct me if I'm wrong, but you found out you were entering the 2025 NFL Draft fairly late in the process, correct? The NCAA denied your waiver for additional eligibility?

Dorian Singer II: That is correct. I was attempting to gain eligibility for a fifth season of college football. The morning of my Pro Day, I was told the NCAA had denied my fifth-year waiver request.

JM: Wow, they waited for the morning of your Pro Day. That must have stunted your pre-draft training process. Did you perform at Pro Day?

Dorian Singer II: I did everything at Pro Day besides run a 40-yard dash. I was still training during the pre-draft process in case the NCAA declined the waiver, which they did. I was weighing both options [entering the draft] because I wasn’t sure when they’d come to a decision.

I stayed working out and training for the NFL Draft just in case.

JM: Were you satisfied with your Pro Day performance?

Dorian Singer II: I was definitely excited and satisfied with the performance I put forth. I highlighted my route-running ability and my reliable hands. Scouts felt great about it. It was a good day for me.

JM: What a journey it's been. You had a 1,000-yard season at Arizona in 2022. This past year, you recorded 53 receptions for 702 yards at Utah. There was also a brief stop at USC in 2023. How do you reflect on the journey? It's been a winding road for you.

Dorian Singer II: It’s definitely been a unique journey. I’ve been thankful for every step along the way, though. Arizona taught me how to step up and be a playmaker. USC helped me grow in a competitive environment.

Utah helped me refine my skill set while granting me an opportunity to showcase my talent and how versatile of a receiver I am.

JM: Do you have a favorite route to run?

Dorian Singer II: No, not really. I love running every route in the route tree. You can make every route look like something it’s not. Route running is a fine art form. That’s how you manipulate defenders. I love the entire route tree. You can run every route a little differently.

JM: Spoken like a true route runner. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?

Dorian Singer II: I’ve connected with several NFL teams throughout this process. I’m thankful for every team’s interest in me. I’m keeping the details private. We’re having daily conversations. I’m thankful for their willingness to contact me. We’ll see where I end up!

JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Dorian Singer II?

Dorian Singer II: A team should draft Dorian Singer II because I’m a consistent and coachable receiver. I thrive in high-pressure situations. I have strong hands and a high football IQ. I’m very dedicated to the game. I’m a reliable target for my quarterback.