Dominic Lovett NFL Draft Interview: Team-First Versatility

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett is the ultimate team-first player in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite transferring to the Bulldogs program and having a career-best year this past season, Lovett chooses to focus on personal development and making his teammates better. His selfless attitude led to 59 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Lovett recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Lovett discussed his decision to enter the portal, his favorite routes to run, why he doesn’t care about individual statistics, and more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from Missouri to Georgia?

Dominic Lovett: I trusted my faith when I made that decision. That’s honestly how I reflect on it. God had placed me in that situation. The move put me in a position to play and display my skill set.

I ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal. I thought that was the best decision I could make. That’s what it boiled down to.

JM: You had a nice season in 2024, posting a career-high 59 receptions for 607 yards and a personal-best six touchdowns. Do you feel good about what you put on tape this past season?

Dominic Lovett: I do feel good about what I put on tape. My 2024 season was a reflection of how much I love football. I’m not a big stats guy. I don’t really care about my individual numbers. It’s all about having cohesion as a football team and winning games.

It’s about winning and pushing each other to be better as teammates. That’s all I care about.

JM: You’re a team-first guy. You also put forth a really nice performance at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.40! Did you get good feedback from scouts?

Dominic Lovett: I did, yes. I feel like that’s what most scouts wanted to see from me. They wanted to see what I was going to run. I ran well. My performance at the NFL Combine checked off another box in my evaluation. If they were nervous or had questions about my speed, I answered those questions for them.

JM: You sure did. Does Dominic Lovett have a favorite route to run?

Dominic Lovett: I have a few. I like the choice route a lot. I also like the inside fade. The post route as well. Those are probably my top three favorite routes. The post and the inside fade, I don’t think anybody can cover me on those, especially when you have great chemistry with your quarterback.

Where the quarterback can put the ball on those routes, the timing of that throw, paired with how the defense plays it, I don’t think they can prevent a completion. Those are unguardable routes. That’s just my opinion.

I also love that choice route because it’s one-on-one. It’s me versus you.

JM: That’s a terrific breakdown. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout the pre-draft process?

Dominic Lovett: I’ve met with a handful of teams. I’m choosing to keep those details private. This entire process has been a dream come true for me. I’m living out my dream. I’m not taking this for granted.

I’ve been overly excited to hop on every meeting whenever a team calls. I can’t wait!

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Dominic Lovett going to make at the next level?

Dominic Lovett: I’ve been letting every coach know that I’m a true team-first guy with versatility. You can play me anywhere. I can play outside. I can play special teams. I just want to come in and make an impact. I’m going to learn from our veterans.