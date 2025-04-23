Cody Lindenberg NFL Draft Interview: Right Attitude

Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg is a productive and athletic defender in the 2025 NFL Draft. Lindenberg recorded a team-high 94 tackles this past season while calling the defense. At Pro Day, he leaped a 36.5-inch vertical and posted 20 reps on the bench press, impressing scouts in attendance.

Lindenberg recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Lindenbeg discussed his performance at the Senior Bowl, addressing his history with NFL teams, overcoming adversity, and more.

JM: You had a chance to participate at this year's Senior Bowl. That was a huge opportunity for you. What do you think you proved to scouts?

Cody Lindenberg: All you could ever ask for is an opportunity to compete. I was fortunate to have that. I went to showcase my talents alongside the best prospects in the country. I was given that opportunity.

I felt very blessed. I tried to maximize every single rep I could get. I did the best I could with every opportunity I was given. My mindset wasn’t to prove anything to anyone else.

It was all about putting my best foot forward. I did that every drill, every play, every practice. I took advantage of my chance to participate. I went to compete. Because that was my approach, I’m confident everybody liked what they saw.

JM: You recovered from an injury in time to participate at your Pro Day, posting a 36.5-inch vertical and 20 reps on the bench press. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Cody Lindenberg: I was 100% satisfied. Of course, there are things I could get better at as well. That’s just the competitor in me. I’m sure you’ve spoken to a ton of prospects around the country who have said the same thing. There were things I could have done better.

With the injury recovery, I had less time for pre-draft training. Taking that into account, I was super blessed to put up the numbers I did at Pro Day. I liked what I put out there, and I’d like to think the teams in attendance felt the same way too.

JM: You were healthy in 2024, posting a career-high 94 tackles. I know you wanted to address previous injuries with teams, where you suffered minor setbacks in previous years. What are you telling teams about that history?

Cody Lindenberg: Teams would certainly bring it up in meetings. If anyone says I have a list of past injuries, I wouldn’t necessarily agree with that. A lot of the things I had were minor, thankfully.

As my film and history has shown, I bounced back from every single one of those setbacks to perform at an even higher level. I got better after coming back from every single setback.

Of course, I wish I never had those injuries to begin with, the ones that pull a rug up underneath your feet. You don’t expect or plan for that to happen. I think it made me stronger. I’ve had to overcome adversity and hardships on and off the field. Teams should like that about me.

What I’ve been through made me a stronger man and a stronger football player. If I ever have another injury, which can be unpredictable in football, I think I’m super prepared for that. There’s always setbacks in football, not just from an injury perspective, but from a winning and losing perspective as well. I’m ready for whatever comes my way.

JM: That’s a fantastic explanation and breakdown. You've been busy in recent weeks. Have you completed any pre-draft visits and things of that nature, like workouts?

Cody Lindenberg: It’s been an awesome experience. I went to the Minnesota Vikings’ local day. I met with Brian Flores and their linebackers coach [Mike Siravo]. We even did some install stuff. We talked about football and life in general. It was super cool.

I’ve had a bunch of Zoom meetings as well, maybe eight-10. I met with the Giants, Bills, Titans, and a bunch of others as well, Green Bay, Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville. I’ve met with a bunch of teams. It’s exciting to know I am on those teams’ radar.

I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing while focusing on developing as a player. I’m keeping my eye on the prize. I know what I can accomplish at the next level. The pre-draft process can be a long one. It gives you time to think (laughs). There are so many question marks in the air and it’s natural to think about when you’re going to get drafted.

You can’t let yourself get frustrated or anxious. I’m staying focused on my goals and what I want to achieve.

JM: That’s the right mindset to have. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Cody Lindenberg going to make at the next level?

Cody Lindenberg: I’m going to work to make a major impact. I’m going to create relationships in the locker room and help improve our culture. I can be a positive asset to our culture, if that’s what we need. I want to make the culture better through relationships. That's the attitude and mindset I'm bringing to the building.

On the field, I can cover sideline to sideline. I love wearing the green dot and calling the defense. I did that at Minnesota this past season. I’m a high football IQ player who studies the game.