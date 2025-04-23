Alijah Huzzie NFL Draft Interview: Versatile & Experienced

North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie is a versatile and experienced defender in the 2025 NFL Draft. Huzzie recorded 16 interceptions and 30 pass breakups in college. His ability to disrupt the catch point has been well documented on tape.

Huzzie recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Huzzie discussed his recovery from a knee injury suffered at East-West Shrine, his ability to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield, and more.

JM: I thought you were one of the best players at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. You were a standout at those early practice sessions. What do you think you proved to NFL scouts during that showcase?

Alijah Huzzie: I proved I could play with that caliber of prospect at that level. I managed to adapt to the competition around me. I definitely displayed my versatility as well. I was switching positions between outside and nickel and played both at a high level.

I showed the scouts exactly what they needed to see.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. Unfortunately, you suffered a knee injury at one of the practices. What's your current recovery status?

Alijah Huzzie: I have great range of motion right now. My range of motion and extension is back. I’m pushing through the recovery process. I’m about eight weeks removed now.

JM: That’s a positive update. Ball skills jump out when watching your tape. I believe you had 16 interceptions in college and roughly 30 pass breakups. Talk to me about your ability to disrupt the catch point.

Alijah Huzzie: I’m a technically sound cornerback at the catch point. I stay with receivers, stay attached to their hip pocket throughout the route. I never panic in coverage. I make plays when the ball comes my way. That’s the biggest thing.

I make plays by finishing strong. Having the ability to finish the plays that come your way is what sets me apart.

JM: You did that at a high level. You played a lot of football at East Tennessee State and North Carolina. Are you more familiar with press-man coverage or zone? Do you have a preference?

Alijah Huzzie: We played a lot of man coverage at East Tennessee State. I’m probably most familiar with man. I can guard my assignment and take him out of the play. Yeah, definitely man coverage, but I’m able to play zone coverage as well. We did that at East Tennessee State and North Carolina.

Man coverage is my preference, though.

JM: You played man coverage on tape. Do teams see you playing boundary corner or nickel at the next level? What's the feedback you're hearing?

Alijah Huzzie: It’s been fairly split down the middle. A couple of teams have said they have a spot for me at nickel. I’ve spoken with a few teams that said boundary corner as well. I think I’m a cornerback at the end of the day. I can play both inside and outside.

It’s probably leaning more towards nickel, but a few teams have said outside corner.

JM: How do you approach bigger, more physical receivers in coverage differently than you do smaller, shiftier ones?

Alijah Huzzie: Those bigger guys tend to be slower. I take advantage of my ability to win off the line of scrimmage. I can stay in front of that bigger guy and make sure he doesn’t go down the field.

Those smaller dudes, you have to be patient with them. You can’t give them as much ground as those bigger receivers. You’re patient with those faster types. You have to take good angles. The angles are extremely different with a smaller receiver versus a bigger one.

JM: That’s a terrific breakdown. Are you still conducting team meetings throughout this process? Perhaps virtual meetings?

Alijah Huzzie: I met with the Buccaneers, Bills, Jets, and Commanders recently.

JM: Teams are very intrigued by your capabilities. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda player is Alijah Huzzie going to be at the next level?

Alijah Huzzie: I’m going to be versatile, just like you said. I have a lot of experience. I’m going to be a great teammate. I’m very low maintenance. You’re going to get the best out of me. I can do whatever you need me to do on the football field.