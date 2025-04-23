Alfred Collins NFL Draft Interview: Locker Room Guy

Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins is among the most dominant players in the 2025 NFL Draft. An elite run stopper, Collins is physical and violent in the trenches. He’s also effective as a pass rusher by collapsing the pocket and impacting the backfield.

Collins recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Collins discussed how Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian prepared him for the next level, his elite run-stopping ability, his favorite airport meal, and more.

JM: You grew up in Bastrop, Texas and went on to play five seasons for the Texas Longhorns. Talk about living the dream. What has it meant to represent the hometown team?

Alfred Collins: It felt great. I stayed close to home. My family came to a bunch of games. My mom played for the Texas Longhorns! I continued that family legacy of greatness. I played for the best school in Texas!

JM: No doubt (laughs). You appeared in 63 games. How do you think that experience will serve you well at the next level?

Alfred Collins: I don’t think you can throw anything at me I haven’t already seen. I’ve played in a bunch of different schemes, and I’ve seen every scheme on offense. I went against coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense for four years in practice. That’s a challenge.

I feel like my experience is going to translate. I’m a very seasoned player.

JM: Talking about going up against coach Sark’s offense in practice, how did iron sharpen iron?

Alfred Collins: Iron definitely sharpened iron because I had to go up against Cameron Williams, DJ Campbell, Jake Majors, Hayden Conner, and Kelvin Banks Jr. in practice. Not to mention Gunnar Helm, Jaydon Blue, and Matthew Golden!

I was going up against an all-star offense every practice. I feel like it translated to the games because I didn’t really see better offenses in a game than I saw in practice.

JM: That’s the truth. You took a huge step this year, recording 55 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. What changed for you this past season?

Alfred Collins: I knew I had to be that guy. The program was relying on me. I knew I had a lot of people doubting me as well. I wanted to prove them wrong. I put in the required work. It showed on the field.

JM: It sure did. You’re an effective run defender who doesn’t mind getting physical in the trenches. Where does that mentality come from?

Alfred Collins: I play hard for the guys to the left and right of me. I love my teammates to death. Whatever I have to do to make that play, I’m going to push myself to the limit. I always played with that chip on my shoulder. I’m an aggressive player. I wanted to be that guy.

We had an amazing scout team in practice. Coach Sark always had us prepared, especially down in the red zone. I knew how to lock-out and beat blocks down there. We practiced red-zone defense all the time. We had to stop our explosive offense.

Practice was competitive, physical, and violent. It portrayed itself in games.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. Are you looking to prove to NFL teams that you can be a more consistent pass rusher?

Alfred Collins: For sure, I am. I’m going to continue working on my pass rush. There are other ways to impact the quarterback as well. I get my hands up and bat footballs down. That’s fairly equivalent to a sack or tackle for loss, but of course, I want to have more sack production.

JM: You got into the backfield a ton. You've been busy in recent weeks. Have you completed any pre-draft visits and things of that nature, like workouts?

Alfred Collins: It was a lot of fun. I was traveling across the entire United States of America. I met with a bunch of teams. I was taking feedback on what I could do better. We watched a lot of film together. It’s an honor and a blessing to be in this position. I don’t take it for granted.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. What was the best airport meal?

Alfred Collins: Man, I’m pretty consistent with my airport meal. I get a Caesar salad wrap and some chips. It never lets me down (laughs).

JM: That’s not what I was expecting.

Alfred Collins: I don’t get a ton of food. It’s expensive at the airport! I stick to what I stick to. It tastes great!

JM: Once you sign that first NFL contract, food at the airport will become a lot more affordable.

Alfred Collins: Maybe (laughs). Hopefully! I’m not going to spend recklessly, though.

JM: Smart man (laughs). We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why you’re one of the best defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft. What kinda impact is Alfred Collins going to make at the next level?

Alfred Collins: You’re going to get a great locker room guy. I’m going to raise the bar in our defensive line room. I hold my teammates accountable. I’m coming in to compete. I’m going to be a dominant run stopper, and I’m going to rush the passer as well.