2025 NFL Draft Risers And Fallers

With the 2025 NFL Draft just hours away, front offices and fans alike are scrambling to finalize their big boards. As always, some prospects have skyrocketed up draft rankings thanks to strong combine showings, pro day buzz, or increased exposure to NFL evaluators. Others have seen their stock plummet due to off-field concerns or underwhelming athletic or tape evaluations.

Let’s break down three of the biggest risers and three of the biggest fallers since the national title game, highlighting what caused the shift and where they might land on draft night.

Riser: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou was considered a fringe first-rounder at the end of January. Membou’s 6-foot-4 frame is slightly undersized compared to consensus top tackle Will Campbell, but his athleticism has vaulted him up draft boards. At the NFL Combine, Membou led all offensive tackles with a 4.91-second 40-yard dash, a 9-foot-7 broad jump, and 31 bench press reps. This combination of solid size, elite movement skills, and strong in-game film has pushed Membou into top-10 consideration come Thursday.

Riser: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

For Shemar Stewart, the issue has always been production. The former five-star recruit tallied just 4.5 sacks over three seasons, making him a risky pick for teams seeking immediate impact. But the upside is undeniable. Stewart, 21, measured 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, and showed off elite explosiveness with a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-11 broad jump—best among edge defenders. Based on college output alone, Stewart would be a late-round flyer, but his raw potential has now placed him in the conversation as a possible first-round selection or a day-two steal.

Riser: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Tyler Shough is the most recent riser in this group. While the Tennessee Titans appear focused on drafting Cam Ward, there has been little consensus around who the second-best quarterback is in this class. That uncertainty has opened the door for Shough, drawing more eyes to his film. According to reports, teams are impressed with his size, footwork, and ability to run an offense, so much so that some scouts reportedly have him graded above Ward. Shough’s biggest concerns are his age (25) and injury history, but he could be an ideal day-two pick for a team looking for an NFL-ready quarterback immediately.

Faller: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Isaiah Bond’s draft stock took an early hit at the combine, where he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash after telling reporters he planned to break Xavier Worthy’s 4.21 record. But that overconfidence has since been eclipsed by a more serious issue: Two weeks ago, Bond turned himself in to police following sexual assault allegations. The former Longhorn is now suing his accuser, asserting the allegations are false. Still, with the draft days away, teams will not have clarity on the legal outcome. As a result, Bond now carries a major red flag that could push him from a day-two lock to out of the draft entirely.

Faller: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Last summer, James Pearce Jr. topped TDN’s way-too-early top 50 2025 NFL Draft rankings. He has posted 17 sacks over the past two seasons and looked poised to bring his disruptive pass-rushing skills to the NFL. But character concerns, highlighted by a 2023 arrest during a traffic stop, have caused some teams to hesitate. There’s no denying Pearce’s closing speed and explosive pass rushes are elite, but for front offices that prioritize locker room fit and maturity, his off-field antics could push him into day two.

Faller: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon