Trevor Etienne NFL Draft Interview: Willing To Do Anything

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne combines vision with strength and quickness to be a dynamic ball carrier in the 2025 NFL Draft. Etienne was productive after transferring to Georgia from Florida this past season, rushing for 609 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry in a timeshare. He also went to the NFL Combine and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash.

Etienne recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Etienne discussed his do-it-all skill set, his favorite play to execute in the playbook, blending agility with power, and so much more.

JM: Now that you've had time to reflect, how do you look back on the decision to transfer from Florida to Georgia? I thought that move worked out nicely for you.

Trevor Etienne: I was really blessed to compete for both of those programs. Those are two of the best programs you could ever dream about playing for. I didn’t regret the decision to go from Florida to Georgia.

I loved what I was able to learn from those different coaching staffs. I feel thankful and blessed to have had those opportunities.

JM: You shared the backfield with Nate Frazier at Georgia this past season. Both of you were super productive and selfless. Talk to me about how working in a committee helped prepare you for the next level.

Trevor Etienne: Nate Frazier and I formed an exciting one-two punch. Yeah, you always want to be a three-down guy, but in order to have success as a running back, sometimes that means splitting carries.

I came in and learned from Nate Frazier. With him being a freshman, having the success he had, I learned from how he prepared. It taught me a lot that I thought I already knew (laughs).

JM: You guys shared the rock at such a high level. How did iron sharpen iron at practice? Practicing against that defensive line made you better.

Trevor Etienne: I feel like we had the best defense in the country. Every practice made us better. That’s exactly what it’s designed to do. At Georgia, we say the standard is the standard. Our standard was to be great and get better every single day.

That’s how we attacked everything we did. It was all about preparation and helping make each other better.

JM: You also carried that momentum over to the NFL Combine. You ran an excellent 4.42-second 40-yard dash. You also leaped a 35-inch vertical. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Trevor Etienne: I’m never satisfied (laughs). I always feel like there’s room for improvement. I could have done better. Regardless, I was blessed to have the opportunity. We all dream of participating at the NFL Combine. I was thankful to receive an invite.

JM: Does Trevor Etienne consider himself to be agile in space, or a power back in a phone booth? How would you describe your identity as a running back?

Trevor Etienne: I usually say “bangers” when describing my identity (laughs). I can definitely do both. Whatever a team needs, if it’s fourth-and-1 and we need to move the chains, I can be that power guy. If we’re throwing a bubble screen to me in space, I can make that first defender miss, get those 10-15 extra yards, or take it to the house, maybe.

My skill set, I can be both agile and powerful.

JM: You’re so much fun to watch on tape. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook and why? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle.

Trevor Etienne: I loved running counter and having that two-way go. I can hit the A-gap or follow that second puller. Running counter gives you more than one option as a ball carrier. It allows me to use my vision and see the defense clearly.

JM: I feel like your ability on third down might be my favorite trait of yours, your ability in protection and in the passing game.

Trevor Etienne: I feel like your best ability is availability, and I’m available on all three downs. I’m able to help the offense in a variety of ways. I’m willing to do it. Like we talked about earlier, I can pick up chunk yardage in space, or I can get down and dirty in the trenches. I’m not scared to stick my nose out there in protection.

Being versatile only helps at the end of the day.

JM: You’re so much fun on third down. What's the best piece of advice your brother, Travis Etienne, has given you throughout this chaotic pre-draft process? He went through this as a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Etienne: His best piece of advice was for me to enjoy this process. You only get drafted once. It can feel long and repetitive, and it can be exhausting if you let it exhaust you. He’s tried to help me understand the magnitude of what’s going on. It’s a beautiful process.

You only get drafted once. I’m choosing to enjoy this process. It won’t happen again.

JM: That’s terrific advice. You've been busy in recent weeks. Have you completed any pre-draft visits and do you have more of them coming up?

Trevor Etienne: I honestly feel like I’ve met with all 32 teams (laughs). I was at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. I’ve had teams come to Georgia to meet with me. It’s been amazing. It’s a dream come true.

I feel blessed to be sitting here today.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Trevor Etienne is one of the best running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. What kinda impact are you going to make at the next level?

Trevor Etienne: I’m going to maximize my ability to make everybody around me better. I’m going to come in and do whatever the team needs me to do. You’re getting a great player and an even better person.