Carolina Panthers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Carolina Panthers showed flashes of improvement in 2024, concluding the campaign by winning two of their final three games. Head coach Dave Canales is now looking to build on that. Bryce Young will possess another opportunity to prove he's the long-term franchise quarterback.

The Panthers own nine total selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Improving a defense that allowed a league-worst 31.4 points per contest is also a priority. We’ve conducted a seven-round mock draft using our new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 8 overall): Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Panthers recorded the third-fewest sacks in the league last season. Both Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum failed to meet expectations, and 2023 third-rounder DJ Johnson hasn't developed at all. Pat Jones was signed in free agency, but he's more of a rotational rusher. Ejiro Evero's defense desperately needs a difference-maker. Jalon Walker has been routinely connected to Carolina. Walker's rare athleticism and front-versatility would be properly utilized by Evero.

Round 2 (No. 57 overall): Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Providing Young with an "X" receiver on the boundary should be a priority. Tre Harris is a big-bodied playmaker with a large catch radius. Harris utilizes his frame to physically dominate defensive backs. Adam Thielen isn't getting younger and Xavier Legette has a different skill set. Jalen Coker is also in the mix for reps.

Round 3 (No. 74 overall): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Jaycee Horn is the only high-quality starter at cornerback. Michael Jackson shouldn't be handed the opposite starting gig, and Chau Smith-Wade also struggled at nickel. Jacob Parrish has inside-outside versatility. Parrish is considered undersized to play outside by traditional standards, but his aggressiveness in press-man coverage is an equalizer.

Round 4 (No. 111 overall): Sai’Vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

EDGE is worth doubling down on. Clowney and Wonnum may not be in Carolina beyond 2025. Sai'Vion Jones is powerful and violent. Jones is powerful with a deep pass-rushing arsenal. The former LSU standout possesses edge-setting ability as a run defender as well.

Round 4 (No. 114 overall): Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

Oronde Gadsden II would provide the Panthers with a primary pass-catching option at tight end. Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders are the other tight ends on the roster. Gadsden II would complete the room by offering Young another athletic outlet in the passing game.

Round 5 (No. 140 overall): Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

NFL scouts believe Kansas' Logan Brown has swing tackle versatility. The Panthers lack depth behind Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton. Brown would play a key role as a reserve backup while potentially developing into a long-term starter.

Round 5 (No. 146 overall): Upton Stout, DB, Western Kentucky

Upton Stout would offer Evero a versatile option in the defensive backfield. Stout could push Smith-Wade for the nickel job, or he could play a sub-package role in three-safety looks. The ex-Western Kentucky Hilltopper is a flat-out playmaker.

Round 5 (No. 163 overall): Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

Christian Rozeboom and Josey Jewell are short-term solutions at off-ball linebacker. Trevin Wallace is still developing. Chris Paul Jr. would come in and compete for snaps. Paul Jr. possesses the speed and athleticism required to play sideline to sideline. He’s been a pre-draft riser.

Round 7 (No. 230 overall): Jay Toia, DT, UCLA