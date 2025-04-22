Kobe Hudson NFL Draft Interview: Balling Out

UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson is among the more underrated wideouts in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hudson broke out of his shell in 2023, his second campaign with the Knights, recording 44 receptions for 900 yards and eight touchdowns. This past season, he averaged 16.4 yards per catch and has an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-1, 193 pounds.

Hudson recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Hudson discussed his breakout season at UCF, perfecting the art of route running, generating explosive plays, his recent pre-draft meetings, and more.

JM: I thought your breakout season occurred in 2023, your second at UCF when you recorded 44 receptions for 900 yards and eight touchdowns. What changed for you that year?

Kobe Hudson: That was my second season playing with John Rhys Plumlee as my quarterback. I just felt a lot more comfortable and familiar with the offense. We also had Javon Baker playing opposite of me [at wide receiver] and RJ Harvey in the backfield.

We had a lot of dominant threats on offense that season. The defense couldn’t focus on just one guy. You had to stop us all. We spread the ball around. We all had opportunities to make big plays.

JM: Speaking of, you generate explosive plays. You averaged 20.5 yards per catch in 2023 and 16.4 in 2024.

Kobe Hudson: I feel like I can win on any route. I can keep a defensive back on my back hip. When the ball’s in the air, I feel good about my ability to make all of those contested catches. I’m acrobatic with great body control in the air. I can adjust accordingly.

I made big plays down the field. I take pride in being an outlet for my quarterback. Even when a defensive back is close to me, I create enough separation with a big catch radius to adjust. I can always turn and see the ball.

JM: You also have terrific size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds. How do you use size to your advantage against cornerbacks in coverage?

Kobe Hudson: I’m capable of playing with both finesse and size. I’m always trying to win on my routes. I can be physical or I can be finesse. I’m lucky enough to have both. I have great footwork as well. I’m a good route-runner.

I have a great body frame to outmuscle defensive backs when I don’t create enough separation at the top of my routes. I also use my frame to create separation when the ball’s in the air.

JM: I feel like your release package also allows you to separate at the line of scrimmage.

Kobe Hudson: I spend a lot of time working on my release package. If I win at the line of scrimmage, the cornerback is going into panic mode. I could also win at the top of my routes as well.

I focus on my release package. I would credit my training staff and also my background as a basketball player. I’ve been putting in a lot of work throughout the pre-draft process. The release package is one of those things I’m trying to perfect every time I step on the field. I hone in on my route-running. It helps me make a big impact as a receiver.

JM: Does Kobe Hudson have a favorite route to run?

Kobe Hudson: Not really. It doesn’t matter to me. I like running all of the routes. I’m just a route runner. I try to make every route my best, make it the most smooth and crisp route possible. I just love being a receiver and the art of route running in general.

JM: You've been busy in recent weeks. Have you completed any pre-draft visits and things of that nature like workouts or Zoom meetings?

Kobe Hudson: I’ve been on a few Zoom meetings these last few weeks. I’ve been staying busy with different teams. They’ve been getting to know me better and giving me a feel for how things are going to be at the next level. I’ve been on Zoom with the Bengals, Falcons, and Panthers, to name a few.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Kobe Hudson going to make at the next level?

Kobe Hudson: I’m excited to come in and make whatever impact the team needs me to make. Whether that’s special teams or as the No. 1 or 2 receiver, whatever impact they want me to have. I’m going in with the right mindset.