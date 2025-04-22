Washington Commanders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

One of the most talented teams in the NFC, 2025 could be the year the Washington Commanders lift the Lombardi Trophy, should all come to fruition. Following a dynamic and historic year one in the Adam Peters and Dan Quinn regime on the shoulders of QB Jayden Daniels, hitting on another rookie class could go a long way towards the burgundy and gold reaching their ultimate goal.

Just double-digit hours away from draft day, here is where Washington could go with just five picks in their back pocket (as of now).

Round 1 (No. 29 overall): Femi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

There are certain types of football players Peters desires, but he also will continue to add high-level leaders and locker room culture fits as long as he’s pressing the buttons in Washington.

As a ballplayer, Femi Oladejo is an alignment-versatile hybrid piece (similar to Frankie Luvu) with a three-down skill set and an unwavering hunger for the football. In between the ears and behind the facemask, Oladejo is one of the most impressive young men in the entire class and a player who projects as a long-term team captain down the line. When you can marry an excellent football player with a high-character individual, those guys don’t last long. This is the exact type of player that Washington wants in the building.

How could you not want this kid in your locker room?



I’ve been thoroughly impressed with not just who Femi Oladejo is as a ball player, but how he’s wired. Excited to see where he lands next week as someone is getting just a flat out stud. pic.twitter.com/5Ltdo4crX8 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 16, 2025

Round 2 (No. 61 overall): Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

An uber-competitive aerial stalwart that bet on himself (returned to school following the 2023 campaign), Quincy Riley remains one of the premier corners in the day-two bucket. He’s constantly in throwing lanes, tackles his backside off, and can run with anyone in the upper third of the field. I had time to chat with Riley at the Senior Bowl, which you can see below:

“I want to let everyone know I’m the best DB in the country…I want to show that.” @_RyanFowler_ caught up with @LouisvilleFB Quincy Riley after Day 2 of National practice#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/XjYtuzvLJK — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 29, 2025

Round 4 (No. 128 overall): Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

One of my personal favorites in the class at the position, Brashard Smith is a playbook expander as a former top-25 high school recruit as a WR, not a RB. He’s a matchup nightmare in space against slower LBs or smaller safeties, and can run the full route tree.

On top of that, he’s a player who can create inside and outside the tackles as a ball-carrier with outstanding lateral agility and acceleration to consistently threaten the second level. In this spot, Smith immediately becomes Washington’s premier third-down threat, above Austin Ekeler.

Round 6 (No. 205 overall): Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

One of the better stories of the class, I wouldn’t rule out Washington adding another pass-catcher even though Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Luke McCaffrey are all in place as likely their top three options. Competition never hurts, and Chimere Dike is the type of player here on day three who could really open some eyes and work his way into targets as a rookie.

Round 7 (No. 245 overall): Brandon George, LB, Pitt

The Commanders added safety Tyler Owens as an elite-level athlete in the UDFA bucket last year, and I wouldn't be surprised if they had a similar approach here late on day three. Brandon George is a player who is expected to get some looks as a pass-rusher in the future, per sources, while also touting the experience at a Power Four program as a true off-ball linebacker. You’re betting on tools and traits here late in the seventh round, and George more than fits Peters’ script toward adding high-level athletes.